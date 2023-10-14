Navratri 2023: Ghatasthapana date, meaning, Muhurat, Puja Samagri and rituals

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2023: Navratri is one of the grandest celebrations in the Hindu calendar. This nine-day festival celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. On this day, Hindu devotees gather to worship the nine forms of Maa Durga, also known as Navdurgas, with great pomp and fervor. The festival starts on October 15 and ends on October 24. It begins with Ghatasthapana on the first day and concludes with Maha Navami.

Meanwhile, on the tenth day, Navratri Parana is observed, which involves breaking the fast. Also known as Dashami Tithi, it is celebrated as Vijayadashmi or Dussehra to commemorate Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. On this day, devotees also perform Durga Visarjan, which means the conclusion of the Durga Puja festival.

Ghatasthapana: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, this year Ashwina Ghatasthapana will fall on Sunday, October 15. The Ghatasthapana Muhurat is from 06:21 to 10:12, lasting 3 hours and 50 minutes. Additionally, there is a Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat from 11:44 AM. m. to 12:30 p.m. m., with a duration of 46 minutes. On this day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri.

Ghatasthapana: Ritual and meaning

Shardiya Ghatasthapana is also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana. It is an important Navratri ritual that signifies the beginning of nine days of festivities. Our scriptural guidelines emphasize the importance of performing Ghatasthapana during a specific period at the onset of Navratri. Deviating from this sacred time frame can invoke the wrath of Goddess Shakti. It is important to note that Ghatasthapana is strictly prohibited during Amavasya and during the night.

The most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is during the first third of the day, while Pratipada prevails. In case this specific time is not available due to any reason, Ghatasthapana can be scheduled during Abhijit Muhurta. While Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga are best avoided, they are not completely prohibited. The most essential thing is to ensure that Ghatasthapana is completed before Hindu noon while Pratipada remains in force.

Ghatasthapana: Puja Samagri

Here are some items required for puja samagri:

• Clay or brass pot for planting Sapta Dhanya

• Clean land to plant Sapta Dhanya

• Sapta Dhanya or seeds of seven different grains

• Small clay or brass jug

• Ganges Jal

• Sacred thread

• Aroma (perfume)

• Supari (betel nuts)

• Coins to put in the Kalash

• 5 leaves of Ashoka or mango tree

• A lid to cover the Kalash

• Raw rice to put on the tapa

• Unpeeled coconut

• Red cloth to deform coconut

• Flowers and garlands preferably calendula

• Durva Grass