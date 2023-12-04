Navy Day 2023 Today: History, Operation Trident, Sindhudurg Fort Facts, and Wishes to Share

Navy Day is marked to commemorate the success of Operation Trident that took place during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. This year, the Navy Day program will be organised at Sindhudurg Fort in Maharashtra on December 4. First time that Navy Day will be celebrated away from the main naval stations. Today, the Indian Navy uses the celebrations to showcase India's naval prowess along with its fleet of state-of-the-art ships and aircraft.

What was Operation Trident?

Operation Trident was a successful offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, between 4 and 5 December. During the operation, the Indian Navy sharply attacked the port city of Karachi in Pakistan and caused a lot of damage to its naval forces. infrastructure.

It was the first time that anti-ship missiles were used in combat between India and Pakistan. The Indian Navy's offensive destroyed the fuel reserves of Pakistan's ships and also damaged the port of Karachi. What makes Operation Trident one of the most successful naval operations since World War II is that there were no casualties on the Indian side.

Navy Day Celebrations 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the Navy Day celebrations. He will unveil the 43-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the Rajkot-Malvan sea coast of Sindhudurg.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, the event will see the “participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft comprising the MiG 29K and LCA Navy as main attractions along with beach combat reconnaissance and demonstration assault by the marine commandos of the Indian Navy. .”

Additionally, the Naval Band will have a performance, as well as a continuity drill and trumpet dance by the SCC cadets. The anchored boats will be illuminated as the sun sets and the event will conclude with a laser show at the Sindhudurg Fort.

Facts about Sindhudurg Fort

1. Sindhudurg Fort is located on a small island in the Arabian Sea, near the Malva coast in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

2. It was commissioned by Chhatrapati Shivaji I between 1664 and 1667.

3. It was designed by the chief architect of the Maratha kingdom, Hiroji Indulkar.

4. Sindhudurg Fort is a protected monument.

5. It spans 48 acres, with 30-foot-high and 12-foot-thick walls that were made to withstand high tide.

6. The first stones of the fort were laid with molten lead.

7. The fort is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You need to take a ferry from Malvan beach to reach the fort.

8. The fort is closed during the rainy season due to high tide.

