New Delhi: Gallery Silver Scapes to Host Anurag Anand's Solo Exhibition 'ECHOES'

New Delhi: Gallery Silver Scapes has announced ECHOES, a solo exhibition by acclaimed visual artist and bestselling author Anurag Anand, to be held from 14th to 18th August 2025 at LTC, Bikaner House, New Delhi, with a special preview scheduled for August 13th.

Following its debut, the exhibition will move to Gallery Silver Scapes, Anand Niketan, Delhi, and will also be showcased online at gallerysilverscapes.com from 20th August to 15th September 2025.

The show will feature nearly 60 artworks in a variety of mediums—acrylic on canvas, watercolor, charcoal, and oil on paper—offering an evocative blend of abstraction and realism. Anand's works invite viewers to pause, reflect, and emotionally connect with the subtle moments of life: a fleeting glance, a hesitant gesture, or an unspoken dream.

A self-taught artist with a parallel career in the corporate sector, Anurag's artistic journey has been shaped by his passion for storytelling, an observant eye, and a desire for honest expression. "I don't paint for applause or validation," he shares. "I paint to understand myself—to process the quiet turbulence that often remains unnamed. My work is instinct guided by memory, not bound by stylistic conformity."

His paintings, often layered with urban and rural fragments, architectural nuances, and deeply personal emotions, resist categorization. They focus on emotional truth over technical perfection, embracing unresolved elements as a reflection of life's contradictions.

In ECHOES, standout works such as Eternal Banaras, Searching for the Divine – II, Autumn Breeze, Harmony, and Goa Sunshine anchor the exhibition's thematic journey. Each piece functions as an “emotional landscape,” in the words of curator Vikram Mayor, who describes the show as “an artistic archeology of memory” that bridges the personal and the universal.

"Anurag doesn't paint what he sees; he paints what he remembers feeling," says Mayor. "In doing so, he invites viewers to revisit their own internal landscapes—those places blurred by time but never forgotten. These works are lived experiences distilled into color, form, and texture."

Beyond his visual artistry, Anurag Anand is the bestselling author of fifteen books, including The Legend of Amrapali, To Hell and Back, and The Crimson Throne of Mahoba. His writing has been published widely, and he is a familiar voice in television debates and corporate forums, where he bridges literature, business, and art.

Whether through the written word or painted canvas, Anand's creative mission remains consistent: to inspire reflection, spark dialogue, and offer a deeper understanding of the human condition.

In an increasingly fast-paced world, ECHOES offers a rare invitation—to slow down, immerse oneself in memory and emotion, and find beauty in the quiet spaces we too often overlook.