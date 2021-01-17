Novotel Hyderabad Airport Celebrates the Festival of Harvest

Novotel Hyderabad Airport is organising a four day long Harvest Food Festival to celebrate Makar Sankranti in a unique style. The festival Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country.

To rejoice the harvest season and celebrate the pride of Land, Novotel Hyderabad Airport welcome its guests by relishing the unique synthesis of the North Indian and South Indian delicacies from across the country

Novotel Hyderabad Airport has a beautiful horticultural space called 'Patch' that grows a mix of herbs, ornamentals, fruits, flowers and vegetable plants. The hotel's Executive Chef Varun M. B has used the produce from the patch and curated the menu.

The Menu includes a few specialities like Makki ki Roti with Saag, Pindi Chole with bhature, Kalagaya Koora , Ulava Charu Pulao, Royyala Iguru, Bhatti Ka Ghost and many more. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport said, "We at Novotel Hyderabad Airport wish to celebrate the amalgamation of both North Indian & South Indian cuisines with our guests.

The delectable menu curated by our talented Executive Chef Varun is not one to be missed. To rejoice in the spirit of Makar Sankranti, we invite all of our guests to join us in this unique fusion food festival" All the guests can fill their pallet & experience the sweet blend of aromas and tastes from Punjab to Pondicherry. This four-day culinary extravaganza will be available from 14th to 17th of January