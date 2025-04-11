Live
Nrityapriya Maha Milan Debuts in Hyderabad with a Dazzling Display of Classical Dance
Highlights
Hyderabad witnessed the grand launch of ‘Nrityapriya Maha Milan’ on April 5–6, 2025—a cultural extravagansa uniting all eight Indian classical dance forms.

Curated by Odissi exponent Smt. Priyanka Mishra Padhi of Kasturi Kalakshetra and supported by Kalinga Cultural Trust, the event featured legendary gurus and rising stars. Esteemed guests like Prof. Aruna Bhikshu and Dr Anju Babu graced the occasion.
With powerful performances and a vision to tour across India, the festival promises to be a cornerstone for preserving and celebrating India's vibrant dance traditions.
