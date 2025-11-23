‘Obtuse Angle’: B.P. Acharya’s sharp, sensitive, and intelligent world of cartoons

Manohar Chiuveru

B.P. Acharya—retired IAS officer, respected administrator, and gifted cartoonist—has long been a figure whose creative instincts complement his public service. For me, his presence carries a personal resonance: he inaugurated my very first art exhibition in 1995, a moment etched in memory. Over the decades, I have admired him not only as a visionary leader but also as an artist whose insight, humour, and quiet brilliance illuminate every line he draws.

Cartooning is an art that demands far more than draftsmanship. It requires social awareness, political sensitivity, a cultivated eye, and a mind capable of distilling the complexities of public life into a single frame. Acharya’s work exemplifies this convergence. His cartoons speak with the sharpness of a seasoned observer and the refinement of an artist deeply attuned to the world around him. While his style evokes the intellectual legacy of R.K. Laxman, Acharya’s voice remains distinctly his own—witty, humane, and thoughtfully incisive.

In ‘Obtuse Angle’, his latest collection, Acharya turns his gaze toward the contemporary landscape of society and politics. Each cartoon offers a fresh angle—sometimes playful, sometimes piercing—on the contradictions, aspirations, and absurdities that define our times. Beneath the humour lies a steady moral compass and a profound understanding of the human condition. Acharya’s gift is his ability to create visuals that entertain at first glance, then linger in the mind with deeper meaning.

Having known him personally for more than two decades, I have witnessed his evolution from a dynamic civil servant to a cultural contributor whose artistic impact continues to grow. His mentorship during my college years shaped my own creative path, and watching his journey has been both inspiring and instructive.

‘Obtuse Angle’ is more than a cartoon anthology—it is a testament to a life spent observing, serving, and creating. For readers who appreciate intelligent humour and art with purpose, this book is a delight.(The book is now available on Amazon.)

(The writer is a noted artist and sculptor)