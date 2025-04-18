Live
- Death toll from US airstrikes on Yemeni fuel port rises to 38: Houthis
- Surekha slams Dharani, promises justice for farmers under Congress rule
- India’s green office inventory to reach 700 million sq ft in 2-3 years
- ‘Jagamerigina Satyam’ review: Showcases Telangana life that strikes a chord
- Siddaramaiah lacks conviction to take firm decisions: K'taka BJP chief on caste census
- Shooting: Shriyanka joins list of first-time WC finalists, finishes 8th in 50m rifle 3P event
- Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Telugu States
- PM Modi holds talks with Elon Musk on closer India-US ties in technology, innovation
- Four from AP killed in road accident in Karnataka
- Instagram Introduces Blend: A Personalised Reels Experience to Share with Friends
Ogha Health & Wellness Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Expansion
Highlights
Ogha Health & Wellness, a pioneer in holistic health care, marks its first anniversary with the launch of three new verticals: Physiotherapy, Dental...
Ogha Health & Wellness, a pioneer in holistic health care, marks its first anniversary with the launch of three new verticals: Physiotherapy, Dental Aesthetics, and Nutrition & Healthcare.
Located in Gachibowli, the center combines cutting-edge diagnostics with personalised treatments to promote proactive health. Founder Dr Sandhya, a biomedical engineer and dentist, emphasises prevention and regeneration in her approach.
With a commitment to building a healthier Telangana, Ogha is set to expand its reach, offering innovative care for both urban and rural communities, championing wellness at every step.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT