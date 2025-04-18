Ogha Health & Wellness Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Expansion

Ogha Health & Wellness, a pioneer in holistic health care, marks its first anniversary with the launch of three new verticals: Physiotherapy, Dental Aesthetics, and Nutrition & Healthcare.

Located in Gachibowli, the center combines cutting-edge diagnostics with personalised treatments to promote proactive health. Founder Dr Sandhya, a biomedical engineer and dentist, emphasises prevention and regeneration in her approach.

With a commitment to building a healthier Telangana, Ogha is set to expand its reach, offering innovative care for both urban and rural communities, championing wellness at every step.