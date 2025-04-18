  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Ogha Health & Wellness Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Expansion

Ogha Health & Wellness Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Expansion
x
Highlights

Ogha Health & Wellness, a pioneer in holistic health care, marks its first anniversary with the launch of three new verticals: Physiotherapy, Dental...

Ogha Health & Wellness, a pioneer in holistic health care, marks its first anniversary with the launch of three new verticals: Physiotherapy, Dental Aesthetics, and Nutrition & Healthcare.

Located in Gachibowli, the center combines cutting-edge diagnostics with personalised treatments to promote proactive health. Founder Dr Sandhya, a biomedical engineer and dentist, emphasises prevention and regeneration in her approach.

With a commitment to building a healthier Telangana, Ogha is set to expand its reach, offering innovative care for both urban and rural communities, championing wellness at every step.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick