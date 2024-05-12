On Mother's Day, choose gifts that are truly earth-friendly and thoughtful

On the second Sunday of May, International Mother's Day is celebrated worldwide to honour motherhood and every year, there is a marketing overdrive to suggest the perfect gift for the occasion. From bouquets of roses to gift hampers to a day at a spa, there is no dearth of gifting ideas but maybe it is time to think greener. This Mother's Day, how about eco-sensitive gifts that are also gentle to Mother Earth. Here are a few ideas forgifts that are thoughtful and environmentally-friendly.

Chemical-free products for the home

If your mother is house-proud and ensures that everything is always spick-span, how about choosing products for her that are chemical free and safe for the environment and her health Steer clear of air fresheners that may have volatile organi compounds (VOCs), chlorine-laced bleaching liquids, all-purpose cleaning products that may include ammonia, ethylene glycol monobutyl acetate, sodium hypochlorite or trisodium phosphate and instead choose products that have natural, biodegradable and safe ingredients. Ensure also that they are manufactured and packaged ethically.

Earth-friendly beauty products

How about putting together a hamper with hand-crafted soaps made from cold-pressed oils, plant extracts, botanicals, rose water, shea butter, milk and natural ingredients rich in antioxidants and proteins. Today all over the world, there is a surge in the demand for beauty products that are not tested on animals, don't use artificial colours, or synthetic fragrances, use plastic-free packaging and ingredients produced from renewable raw materials. Vegan body butters and scrubs, paraben and sulphate free shampoos, herbal hair oils and even shampoo bars are available for diverse beauty and gifting needs so take your pick.

Gift or dedicate a tree

Check out Grow-Trees.com to learn more about the concept of truly 'green gifting' and how to memorialise a special occasion like Mother's Day by planting or dedicating trees. This initiative allows individuals, organizations, and corporate entities to contribute to environmental conservation while commemorating significant days, weddings, anniversaries, festivals or personal milestones. By dedicating a tree, you are not only gifting a memory that will last forever but also helping to expand wildlife corridors, preserve biodiversity, provide livelihoods to rural communities, elevate water tables and increase the nation's green cover. Click on Grow-Trees.com to pick a tree planting project of your choice, contribute and a tree or many will be planted in the name of your mother.

Composting bins for gardens

If your mother is an avid gardener, and also devoted to environmental conservation, give her an aesthetically designed composting bin which will help prevent organic waste from reaching landfills which are already fuming with greenhouse gases. The bin will help her to make the best use of food scraps and organic waste. The resultant nutrient rich compost will in turn make her garden bloom. Returning organic matter to the soil is healthy for the environment and us and also successfully breaks the cycle of unmanaged waste generation.