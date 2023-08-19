On World Photography Day, This Wild Elephant Image Deserves Your Attention

Every year on August 19, people gather to celebrate World Photography Day. The event honors the creation of the daguerreotype, a photographic process created by Louis Daguerre in 1837 that turned out to be a turning point in the history and development of photography. The day celebrates the creative and technical aspects of photography. Photography enthusiasts often share their trove of images on social media, especially on World Photography Day, showing their passion for the subject. Among the many photographs circulating on social media, one particular snapshot taken by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has drawn particular attention from social media users.

Celebrating World Photo Day, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan regaled the Twitter populace with a stunning image of a majestic wild elephant, leaving us in awe. “Lord of the land !! Today on World Photography Day sharing one of favourite from my gallery. Which one is yours,” he tweeted.





The image captured a stunning sight of an elephant, in the middle of a densely forested region, surrounded by nothing but wild nature. The tusk looked menacingly beautiful in the photo standing powerfully in the center, a cloud of dusty smoke billowing up behind the animal. Ahead of the elephant, there was a narrow path, probably left by safari jeeps, leading deeper into the forest. The minimalist yet striking play of colors in the image, which comprises shades of green, brown and grey, shows the complexity of the shot as it is taken.

Evidently, social media users were in awe after finding the image during their virtual scrolls. "Made my day, splendid image," praised one user. "Beautiful! Thank you for bringing nature closer by sharing your trip," said another. "Gentle Giant in midst Green so beautiful," read one comment.

The comments section was equally enjoyable to scroll through as following the words of IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, Twitterati started sharing some of her clicked photographs, flaunting her love of photography i.e. capturing memories in a frame One user dropped an image of a rhino, peacock, and bird in the same frame, which he revealed was gathered from Twitter.