Onion Rings Day is your opportunity to get out there and enjoy your favourite deep-fried savoury treat. They're simple to make at home, and while a deep fryer is great, it isn't essential in their preparation.

There are even baked Onion Rings if you decide to go that way, but nothing beats the original. Just heat up a pan of oil until a small drop of batter starts to sizzle when dropped in, and then carefully submerge your coated Onion Rings one by one and cook until a golden brown. There are dozens of recipes online that you can try, and even more recipes for sauces to serve them with.



If making onion rings isn't your idea of fun, but you like eating them, then you can head out to any one of the dozens of restaurant chains that serves them as part of their daily menu. While many fast-food chains offer onion rings, the best examples come from independent restaurants with proprietary recipes. It's highly likely that you have at least one of these in your area, serving up rings in the traditional style. Look for local diners with a long history and experienced management. Family businesses tend to be the best.

Some people really don't like onions. Many won't go near them, even if they're covered in batter and deep-fried, but that's okay. You don't have to eat onion rings, though, to celebrate Onion Rings Day – you can branch out. Remember, onion rings were the inspiration for many of the fried snacks and sides that we enjoy today. French fries, deep-fried brie, and fried chicken are all delicious alternatives that you can try if you fancy something different.