Parenting with new knowledge

Popular film actress Praneetha said that with the latest technology like AI-based RI Witness System, childbearing will become easier. Due to work pressure and changes in eating habits, today's women are having children. Film actress Praneetha launched the AI-based RI Witness System for the first time at Secunderabad's Forty 9 Fertility Center on Tuesday.

On this occasion she said that motherhood is a blessing. A great pleasure for any woman. Changing life style, changes in climate, professional life, increased stress, problem of childlessness is prevalent and modern methods of childbearing can be easily achieved.

Forty 9 Fertility Center Medical Director Dr C Jyoti said that artificial insemination methods are playing a lot on women who have been waiting for a child for many years. He said that we are currently providing medical services with the latest knowledge to those suffering from childlessness problems and motherhood is a gift given by God to women.

In celebration of the World IVF Day, AI-based RI Witness System has been launched for the first time in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Forty 9 Fertility Center in NCL Building, Secunderabad. Forty 9 Fertility Center is trying to solve this crucial problem rapidly by providing appropriate treatment through latest technological innovations in medical science with the help of modern medical procedures through proper diagnosis of the causes of childlessness.

On the occasion of World IVF Day, Forty 9 Fertility Research Center is offering 50 percent discount on state-of-the-art advanced IVF methods to women, Dr C Jyoti revealed. It was explained that free IVF, ICSI, IANSI and free medical camps were organized for several thousands of people in many areas. For other details you can contact on phone number 95504 00445.

