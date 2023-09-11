Live
- Amid spike in dengue cases in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah stresses on need to maintain hygiene
- Ensuring Safe Return to Campus with Health and Security Guidelines for the Education Community
- Congress alleges Rs 13,000 cr scam in J&K Jal Jeevan Mission, says officer being harassed
- Kharge reminds BJP to look into 'real issues' as G20 is over
- Rahman gets blamed after the recent concert in Chennai
- UP International Trade Show will display state's potential
- 20 water bodies in Lucknow to be revived, beautified by Lake Man
- Apple Event 2023: All that we expect from iPhone 15 to AirPods Pro 2; Find details
- Is it considered inauspicious to buy new items during Pitru Paksha? here is the truth
- ‘Mega157’ update: Pre-production works begin for this Chiranjeevi-starrer
Just In
Pitru Paksha 2023: Know Important Dates, Rituals And Significance
Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is a 16-day period when Hindus pay their respects to their ancestors. Pitru Paksha begins on Friday
Pitru Paksha 2023: Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is a 16-day period when Hindus pay their respects to their ancestors. Pitru Paksha begins on Friday, Bhadrapada Purnima (29September) and continues till Saturday, Ashwin Amavasya (14October). Bhadrapada Purnima is also called Purnima Shraddha and Pratipada Shraddha.
According to the Panchang, Bhadrapada Purnima will be observed till 03:26 pm on 29 September 23. After this date, Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month will begin, which will be observed till 12:21 pm on 30 September 23. At the time of Pitru Paksha, people offer Tarpan, Pind Daan, Shradh, Panchbalibhog and many other rituals for the ancestors. Tarpan is the offering of water mixed with black sesame, barley, kusha grass and white flour.
Ancestors are believed to be appeased through the Tarpan process. Feeding the brahmin is essential to complete the Shraddha ritual. According to religious beliefs, if people pay homage to their ancestors during Pitru Paksha, Pitra Dosh is removed from their horoscope. Here are the necessary dates of Shraddha under Pitru Paksha.
1. First day of Pitru Paksha: 29 September, (Purnima Shraddha and Pratipada Shraddha)
2. Second day: 30 September, Second Shraddha
3. Third day: 1 October, Tritiya Shraddha
4. Fourth day: 2 October, Chaturthi Shraddha, Maha Bharani
5. Fifth day: 3 October, Panchami Shraddha
6. Sixth day: 4 October, Shashthi Shraddha
7. Seventh day: 5 October, Saptami Shraddha
8. Eighth day: 6October, Ashtami Shraddha
9. Ninth day: 7October, Navami Shraddha
10. Tenth day: 8October, Dashami Shraddha
11. Eleventh day: 9October, Ekadashi Shraddha
12. Twelfth day: 10October, Magha Shraddha
13. Thirteenth day: 11 October, Dwadashi Shraddha
14. Fourteenth day: 12October, Trayodashi Shraddha
15. Fifteenth day: 13October, Chaturdashi Shraddha
16. Sarva Pitru Amavasya: 14October, Saturday