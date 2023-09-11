Pitru Paksha 2023: Know Important Dates, Rituals And Significance

Pitru Paksha 2023: Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is a 16-day period when Hindus pay their respects to their ancestors. Pitru Paksha begins on Friday, Bhadrapada Purnima (29September) and continues till Saturday, Ashwin Amavasya (14October). Bhadrapada Purnima is also called Purnima Shraddha and Pratipada Shraddha.

According to the Panchang, Bhadrapada Purnima will be observed till 03:26 pm on 29 September 23. After this date, Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month will begin, which will be observed till 12:21 pm on 30 September 23. At the time of Pitru Paksha, people offer Tarpan, Pind Daan, Shradh, Panchbalibhog and many other rituals for the ancestors. Tarpan is the offering of water mixed with black sesame, barley, kusha grass and white flour.

Ancestors are believed to be appeased through the Tarpan process. Feeding the brahmin is essential to complete the Shraddha ritual. According to religious beliefs, if people pay homage to their ancestors during Pitru Paksha, Pitra Dosh is removed from their horoscope. Here are the necessary dates of Shraddha under Pitru Paksha.

1. First day of Pitru Paksha: 29 September, (Purnima Shraddha and Pratipada Shraddha)

2. Second day: 30 September, Second Shraddha

3. Third day: 1 October, Tritiya Shraddha

4. Fourth day: 2 October, Chaturthi Shraddha, Maha Bharani

5. Fifth day: 3 October, Panchami Shraddha

6. Sixth day: 4 October, Shashthi Shraddha

7. Seventh day: 5 October, Saptami Shraddha

8. Eighth day: 6October, Ashtami Shraddha

9. Ninth day: 7October, Navami Shraddha

10. Tenth day: 8October, Dashami Shraddha

11. Eleventh day: 9October, Ekadashi Shraddha

12. Twelfth day: 10October, Magha Shraddha

13. Thirteenth day: 11 October, Dwadashi Shraddha

14. Fourteenth day: 12October, Trayodashi Shraddha

15. Fifteenth day: 13October, Chaturdashi Shraddha

16. Sarva Pitru Amavasya: 14October, Saturday