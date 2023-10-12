Pitru Paksha 2023 Know the Benefits Of Offering Black Sesame During Shradh

Offering obedience to deceased ancestors has been an integral part of Indian culture. It is believed that during Pitru Paksha, which falls in the month of Ashwin, our deceased ancestors descend to earth to witness the well-being of their descendants. According to Hindu belief, if our ancestors are dissatisfied or angry with us, they may curse, leading to problems in our lives. This is called Pitru Dosh and can be removed by performing Tarpan, Pind Daan and Shradh to please your souls.

Appeasing them can lead to happiness, peace and prosperity in your life. Pandit Rishikant Mishra, an astrologer from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, explains how we can use black sesame during Pitru Paksha to get rid of Pitru Dosh.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya falls on October 14 this year. Coincidentally, it is Saturday, the day of Lord Shani. This way, you can remove both Pitru Dosh and Shani Dosh on the auspicious day.

Pleasing Lord Yamraj

Lord Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, is believed to love black sesame and offering these seeds during Shradh will free the ancestors from Yamlok.

Pleasing Aryaman

Lord Aryama is known as the god of ancestors. He worships Aryama by offering him black sesame seeds to please the ancestors. Both Lord Aryaman and the ancestors grant their blessings to those who perform these rituals.

Please Lord Vishnu

It is believed that Lord Vishnu created sesame seeds; many people observe a fast and then follow specific rituals, including offering black sesame seeds during Shradh to please Lord Vishnu. This will also appease the ancestors. This also ensures that the souls of your ancestors reach Vaikuntha, the heavenly abode of Lord Vishnu.

Trigrahi Doshas will be pacified

If you use black sesame in worship during Pitru Paksha, then Trigrahi Doshas will be removed. You can calm the three planets, Rahu, Ketu and Shani, by offering black sesame.