Positive Thinking Day is a time set aside each year to concentrate on all things positive. An American entrepreneur started this day in 2003 so that people could commemorate the many rewards that can be found in thinking positively.



Positive Thinking Day has been going since 2003. We have an American entrepreneur to thank for this date, which has been set aside to celebrate all of the benefits associated with positive thinking, and to practice positive thinking ourselves. On this day, you have one goal, and that is to think positively at all times!

There are a lot of benefits that are associated with positive thinking. There are a number of studies, which have been published online, which show that the risk of heart disease can be lowered through positive thinking and that stress can be reduced as well. Studies have also shown that positive thinking can increase a person's life span and lower depression as well.

We have even come across studies that have revealed that there is a link between positive thinking and increasing the resistance of the body to the common cold. You could even spend a little bit of time on Positive Thinking Day looking into the benefits of positive thinking and the various studies that have been carried out.