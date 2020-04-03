Priyanka Chopra Looks Ultimate On 'Tatler' Magazine Cover Page

Global lady and desi diva Priyanka Chopra turned as 'Tatler' magazine cover girl. This lass has just made us go jaw dropped as she is looking ultimate and fabulous in all the amazing magazine photoshoot pics.

Here is the motion poster of this magazine… Have a look!





This post has beautiful images of this desi girl. We fell short of words describing the oh-so-glamorous styles of Priyanka.

Tatler magazine has shared Priyanka's magazine look on their Instagram page… Have a look!





The first one is the cover page… Priyanka is seen in an a-la-mode avatar. She wore a golden floral gown. The golden motifs, intricate embroidery and encrusted crystals gave the gown a regal look. Coming to hairstyle it is just out of the box. It is looking messy being a tied-up bun. Those light-hued lips and perfectly contoured face gave her a superb look.

The second one is fantabulous…The frilly off-white gown along with the black gloves gave her an ultimate western look. The hairdo is all messy with pulled-back hair. Those light-hued shimmery lips and golden eyeshadows added depth to her makeup and defined her cover page attire.

Coming to the third one, it is an aesthetic look. The white-black fur jacket along with net black gloves turned heads. The crystal modish earrings and bun hairdo made us fall for her again and again. Priyanka added black bowl type knitted hair accessory to her bun and made us go jaw dropped.





Priyanka also shared the pics of this magazine photoshoot. Although the first two are the same ones, the third one is just out of the box. Her whole attire is not revealed yet the bygone Hollywood heroine hairstyle made us stay stunned for a few seconds. Her hair was all brushed back and that over-sized bun type formation stole our hearts. Is there anything to speak about her darkened winged eyes??? They pulled our eyeballs towards her. Finally, her statement crystal neck piece complimented her look in a perfect way.

Priyanka nailed it perfectly and carried these attires with much ease & panache… She killed us with her alluring looks and completely turned the fashion game towards her with the ultimate charm…