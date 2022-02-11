Proposal Day: Find Proposal Quotes, Wishes & Proposal Lines

Valentine day is around the corner, are you considering to propose your love to someone whom you wish to be Valentine, find here romantic proposal lines and unique love quotes, which would make them say, yes right away.



Proposal Quotes for Love: Let the magic of love unfold

1. "You are the one I wanted to find, to tell that I need you all my life, from this day on till the rest of my life.

2. I love you. I never wish to be parted from you, from this day on. Be mine through the thick and thin of life."

3. "Having you by my side is what completes me, makes me and fulfils me. You complete me. So marry me and complete the circle with me!"

4. "Because every long lost road, led me to where you are; others who broke my heart, they were like northern stars, guiding me on my way, into your loving arms, this much I know is true. God bless the broken road that led me straight to you." - Bless The Broken Road by Rascal Flatts

5. "I would love for you to grow old with me! The best is yet to be and it begins from the moment you say yes!"

6. "You deserve the world and all the good things it has to offer. If I fail to find that world for you, I promise to give you mine!".

7. "Found the reason for my smile, the day I found you. Will you let me be the reason for your smile?".

Wishes, which you can send it to your loved one, on facebook & Whatsapp status.

1. Can I keep you and never let you go?

2. I will be the happiest if get a chance to wake up next to you every day!

3. I want to spend all my tomorrows with you. Will you make me the happiest person by saying yes to my proposal?

4. All you need is somebody to lean on

And in you, I found that someone

Happy Propose Day!

5. Loving you has made me become a better person. I want to grow old with you. Happy Propose day!

6. Today, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me. Your smile brightness my day. Happy Propose Day!

7. There isn't a second, I don't think about you. I love you so much! Will you be mine forever?

Romantic Proposal Lines

1. You taught me the real meaning of love. One look at your face sets my world straight!".

2. "You bring out the best in me. Give me a chance to be the luckiest man alive."

4. "Itni shidaat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai." - Om Shanti Om

5. Main tujhe bahut bahut bahut love karoonga aur tujhse dher sara love loonga … bol degi love?" - Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat

6. "My love for you is like a circle — it has no beginning and will know of no end."

7. "I promise to hold your hand no matter what happens... Till death do us part. Will you marry me?".