Protect Your Furry Friend From Toxic Holi Colors

With Holi right around the corner, our excitement levels are soaring as we eagerly anticipate the festivities. However, amidst all the colours and celebrations, we must not overlook the impact on our beloved pets. While we may feel tempted to include them in the festivities, it is important to recognise that the experience may not be enjoyable or safe for them.

We spoke to Dr. Umesh Kallahali, Small Animal Consultant at Mars Petcare, to understand how Holi colours can affect pets and how we can ensure their safety."Despite our good intentions, Holi can be distressing and even harmful to pets due to exposure to toxic colours and loud celebrations," says Dr. Umesh Kallahali, Small Animal Consultant at Mars Petcare.

Why Holi Colors Can Be Harmful to Pets

The bright powders used during Holi often contain chemicals that can be harmful to animals. Unlike humans, pets have delicate skin that is highly sensitive to irritants. Short-haired breeds, young puppies, and senior pets are especially vulnerable, as their skin barriers and immune systems are weaker. "Exposure to Holi colours can lead to allergic reactions, infections, and other health complications in pets," warns Dr. Kallahali.

Potential Dangers of Holi Colours

Many pet parents assume that dry colours are harmless, but they often contain toxic elements such as lead and other heavy metals. When pets inhale these powders, they may suffer from respiratory distress, irritation in their nasal passages, and even allergic reactions. Additionally, colour powders can accidentally enter their eyes, leading to discomfort and potential infections.

Another major risk arises when pets lick their fur after exposure to coloured powders. "Ingesting these substances can cause digestive issues such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Certain breeds may also develop skin rashes or hair loss due to prolonged contact with artificial colours," explains Dr. Kallahali.

Precautionary Measures During Holi

To keep pets safe during Holi, it is recommended to keep them indoors and away from the celebratory chaos. Children, unaware of the risks, might unknowingly throw water balloons or smear colours on animals, causing distress. Additionally, the loud noises and energetic crowds can lead to anxiety and fear in pets. "Creating a calm and comfortable space for pets during the festival can help minimize stress and keep them safe," suggests Dr. Kallahali.

Another crucial aspect of pet safety during Holi is diet control. While it may be tempting to share festive treats with them, many traditional Holi delicacies contain ingredients that are harmful to animals. "Chocolate and certain artificial sweeteners can be toxic to pets, leading to serious health complications. Ensuring that they have access only to their regular food and fresh water is vital," advises Dr. Kallahali.

Identifying and Addressing Symptoms of Exposure

If a pet has been exposed to Holi colours, watch for signs such as loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst, itching, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, or red and watery eyes. Skin irritation, sudden hair loss, or excessive licking and scratching are also potential indicators of distress.

"In case of exposure, refrain from using harsh substances like kerosene, spirits, or hair oil to remove the colours. Instead, opt for a gentle pet-friendly shampoo to cleanse their fur. If any symptoms persist, seeking immediate veterinary assistance is highly recommended," stresses Dr. Kallahali.

Ensuring a Safe and Happy Holi for Your Pet

As Holi approaches, taking preventive measures can help keep pets safe from unnecessary harm. Keeping them indoors, preventing contact with colours, and monitoring their well-being will ensure they remain healthy and stress-free. "By prioritizing pet safety, we can celebrate Holi joyfully while ensuring a comfortable and secure environment for our beloved furry friends," concludes Dr. Kallahali.