Radha Ashtami 2024: Date, Significance, and Fasting Rituals
Radha Ashtami, observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, holds great significance in Hindu tradition
Radha Ashtami, observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, holds great significance in Hindu tradition. Much like Krishna Janmashtami, devotees engage in fasting and prayers on this day to honour Radha Rani, the beloved consort of Lord Krishna. Worshipping Radha on this occasion is believed to bring blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, leading to prosperity, wealth, and a harmonious married life.
When is Radha Ashtami in 2024?
Radha Ashtami is celebrated 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami. In 2024, the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha begins on September 10 at 11:11 PM and concludes on September 11 at 11:46 PM. Based on the Uday Tithi (the time of sunrise), Radha Ashtami will be observed on September 11, 2024.
Importance of Fasting on Radha Ashtami
Many married women observe a fast on Radha Ashtami, praying for progeny, prosperity, and good fortune. The fast is believed to cleanse past sins and invite happiness and abundance into the home. Worshipping Radha Rani on this day is also said to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, fulfilling the wishes of the devotees.
Significance of Radha Ashtami
Radha Ashtami is celebrated with great devotion, as it is believed that worshipping Lord Krishna is incomplete without honouring Radha Rani. The festival is observed with the same enthusiasm and grandeur as Krishna Janmashtami, highlighting the divine bond between Radha and Krishna.
By observing Radha Ashtami, devotees seek the blessings of Radha Rani, ensuring peace, prosperity, and fulfillment in their lives.