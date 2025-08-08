Raksha Bandhan 2025 – Date, Muhurat, and Significance

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most cherished festivals in India, celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a protective thread or rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their long life, happiness, and prosperity. In return, brothers give gifts and vow to protect their sisters in all circumstances. Beyond its familial aspect, Raksha Bandhan has grown to symbolize love, respect, and care among siblings and extended family members.

In 2025, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9. While the Purnima Tithi of the Shravan month actually begins on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 2:12 PM and ends on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:24 PM, the auspicious tying of Rakhi is best performed on August 9.

The main reason is the presence of the Bhadra period on August 8. According to Hindu traditions and the Panchang (Hindu lunar calendar), the Bhadra period is considered inauspicious for important ceremonies, including Rakhi tying. This is because Bhadra is believed to be a time when negative energies are stronger, and rituals performed during it may not bring the desired blessings. In 2025, the Bhadra period on August 8 will extend until late evening, making it unsuitable for Raksha Bandhan rituals that day.

On August 9, 2025, the Bhadra period will have already ended before sunrise, making the morning hours perfect for the celebrations. The Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time) for tying Rakhi on this day will last from sunrise until 1:24 PM, when the Purnima Tithi concludes.

Summary of Key Timings for Raksha Bandhan 2025:

Purnima Tithi Start: Friday, August 8, 2025, at 2:12 PM

Friday, August 8, 2025, at 2:12 PM Purnima Tithi End: Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:24 PM

Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:24 PM Bhadra Period: August 8, before midnight (avoid tying Rakhi during this time)

August 8, before midnight (avoid tying Rakhi during this time) Shubh Muhurat: Sunrise to 1:24 PM on August 9, 2025

How to Celebrate:

Preparations – A day or two before the festival, sisters prepare rakhis, sweets, and decorative thalis (ritual plates) containing roli (red sacred powder), rice grains, a diya (lamp), and sometimes gifts. The Ritual – On the day of Raksha Bandhan, after bathing and wearing clean clothes, families gather. Sisters apply a tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, tie the rakhi, and offer sweets. Exchange of Gifts – Brothers present gifts or money to their sisters as a token of love and appreciation. Family Feast – The day often ends with a special meal enjoyed together.

Cultural Significance: Raksha Bandhan not only strengthens the brother-sister relationship but also promotes harmony in society. In some communities, women tie rakhis to neighbors, friends, or soldiers as a gesture of goodwill and protection. The festival transcends biological relationships, embodying the spirit of unity and mutual care.

In 2025, the alignment of the calendar ensures that the celebrations can take place in the bright, positive hours of Saturday morning, free from the shadow of Bhadra. By observing the right timings, families can celebrate Raksha Bandhan with joy, devotion, and auspicious blessings.