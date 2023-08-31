Rakshabandhan 2023: 5 Must-Try Festive Party Snacks for Your Gatherings

As the liveliest festive season approaches, there's no better way to spread the cheer than by feasting on various delectable treats. Prepare to tantalize your taste buds and enhance your holiday celebrations with delicious snack options.

Whether you're a fan of Savory delights, craving a crunch or a burst of spicy flavours, our selection has something for everyone. From timeless classics to innovative twists, these top 5 party snack options are meticulously curated to satisfy your every craving and excite your gatherings.

Gadre Marine - Crab sticks and more



If you want to have a sit-down seafood experience at home, don't worry. Gadre Marine has various culinary dishes to make your festival season more exciting and enjoyable. The brand offers Crab Sticks with the speciality of Japanese Surimi. Its other products are ready-to-cook prawn curries (Prawn Chettinad, Goan Prawns, Hariyali Masala Prawns, Gassi Prawns, Balchalo Masala Prawns, Masala Prawns, etc.) and delicately flavoured marinades such as Masala Mackerel and Masala Seer Fish made from natural Konkani spices. Gadre products are available nationwide at various outlets such as Spencer's, Nature's Basket, Foodhall, Lemarche, Lulu Hypermart, Green Chik Chop, Modern Bazaar, and many more. So, what do you think more about bringing Gadre frozen packs to make your festival season more exciting and enjoyable?

McCain - Potato Power

Do you want something hot and crunchy? Don't worry, McCain is there to help you! McCain's serves a variety of frozen potato products, including French fries, hash browns, potato wedges, and other frozen snacks and appetizers. The products are comprised of fresh, rich potatoes, seasoned and shaped into different unique happy bytes ready to fry. Add these tasty and convenient McCain snacks to your holiday parties this season and enjoy!

Momos Prasuma

Are you tired of eating soggy momos that lose their zing on the way home? Why not try an exotic variety of Prasuma momos? Prasuma is India's favourite frozen momo brand with its superior Momo experience created with the best quality ingredients, thinner casing and consistent juicy deliciousness, all at an affordable price and ready in minutes. Apart from momos, you can also enjoy supreme quality pork, bacon, sausages, kebabs, meat rolls and more by enjoying the Prasuma experience.

Gitz - Sweets and Snacks

Gitz has a wide range of deliciously prepared candy and snack mixes to make your gatherings more special. From adding spicy snacks like Khamand Dhokla, Dahi vada, and Khatta dhokla to offering different scrumptious desserts like Rasgulla, Jalebi, and Gulab Jammun, Gitz is a perfect combination of sweetness and spice. Their products are made organically without preservatives and will make your loved ones smile.

Yummiez

Godrej Yummiez offers a range of ready-to-cook vegetarian and non-vegetarian frozen products. Their range is aptly named Ghar Ka Fast Food as they are tastier and healthier than fast food options available abroad and with easy preparation methods. Some of their popular products are Nuggets, Burgers, Salami, Sausages, Skewers, Sweet Corn and Peas. They also have a separate production facility for vegetarian products.