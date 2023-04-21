Ramadan 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos to share with your loved ones

Ramadan 2023 Wishes:

-May the holy month of Ramadan bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your life. Ramadan Mubarak!

-As you fast and offer prayers during this holy month, may Allah bless you with his love and grace. Ramadan Kareem!

-May this Ramadan bring you closer to Allah and His teachings, and may your good deeds be rewarded abundantly. Happy Ramadan!

-Let this Ramadan be a month of forgiveness, repentance, and spiritual growth for you and your family. Ramadan Mubarak!

-May Allah shower his blessings upon you and your loved ones during this holy month of Ramadan, and grant you peace and tranquility. Ramadan Kareem!

-As you fast and offer prayers during this holy month, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your soul be purified. Happy Ramadan!

-May this Ramadan be a month of compassion, kindness, and generosity for you and your family, and may you be blessed with Allah's mercy and forgiveness. Ramadan Mubarak!

-May Allah bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness during this holy month of Ramadan, and may all your wishes and prayers be granted. Ramadan Kareem!

-Let this Ramadan be a month of unity, love, and understanding among all Muslims, and may it bring peace and harmony to the world. Happy Ramadan!

-May Allah accept your fasting, prayers, and good deeds during this holy month of Ramadan, and may He guide you on the path of righteousness. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan 2023 Quotes:

-O you who believe, fasting has been prescribed upon you as it was prescribed upon those before you, so that you may learn self-restraint. - Quran 2:183

-Ramadan is not a month of eating, it's a month of feeding the soul. - Unknown

-Ramadan is a time to empty your stomach to feed your soul. - Unknown

-The month of Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed as guidance for mankind and a clear proof of guidance and criterion. - Quran 2:185

-Ramadan is the month of blessings. Whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is freedom from fire. - Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)

-When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of hell are closed, and the devils are chained. - Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)

-Fasting is a shield with which a servant protects himself from the fire. - Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)

-The best charity is that given in Ramadan. - Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)

-The month of Ramadan is a month of patience, and the reward of patience is paradise. - Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)

-Ramadan is the month to strengthen our relationship with Allah, through prayer, repentance, and good deeds. - Unknown

Ramadan 2023 Messages:

-Wishing you a blessed Ramadan filled with peace, joy, and prosperity.

-May Allah bless you with good health, happiness, and success during this holy month of Ramadan.

-Let us welcome the month of Ramadan with open hearts and minds, and strive to become better Muslims.

-May the spirit of Ramadan fill your heart with love, compassion, and forgiveness, and may your good deeds be accepted.

-Ramadan is a time for reflection, self-improvement, and spiritual growth. May Allah guide us all on the path of righteousness.

-As we fast and offer prayers during this holy month, let us remember those less fortunate than us and help them in any way we can.

-Ramadan is a time to reconnect with our faith, our community, and our Creator. May this month be a source of inspiration and strength for us all.

-May the blessings of Ramadan be with you and your family, and may you have a blessed and joyful Eid-ul-Fitr.

-Ramadan is a month of discipline, sacrifice, and generosity. Let us strive to embody these values in our daily lives and make the most of this holy month.

-Let us make the most of this blessed month by seeking forgiveness, doing good deeds, and being kind to others. Ramadan Mubarak!

