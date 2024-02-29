Ramadan 2024: Here’s when Ramzan crescent moon will be sighted in India and Saudi Arabia

Understanding the Lunar Calendar Islam adheres to the lunar or Hijri calendar, consisting of 354 days, in contrast to the solar or Georgian calendar. As a result, Ramadan (also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan) occurs approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year. Muslims worldwide eagerly await the sighting of the crescent moon, which signifies the beginning of the Holy Month.

Moon Sighting Tradition

Upon the conclusion of Shabaan, individuals designated as moon sighters scan the western horizon after sunset to detect the faint sliver of the new moon or crescent moon. This observation is crucial in determining the commencement of Ramadan. Testimonies from those who spot the moon are recorded, and Saudi Arabia's Judicial High Court plays a significant role in declaring the official start of Ramadan.

Regional Disparities in Moon Sighting

Typically, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, some parts of India, and certain Western countries. Subsequently, other regions, including the rest of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, often witness the crescent a day later. Ramadan fasting, one of the five pillars of Islam, involves refraining from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. Muslims traditionally gather to break their fast at iftar in the evening, often with a date or khajur.

Spiritual Significance of Ramadan

For Muslims worldwide, Ramadan holds profound spiritual significance as it marks the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Many view Ramadan as an opportunity for personal growth, seeking to break free from worldly deceptions, abandon harmful habits, increase supplication, engage in acts of charity, reduce sleep, and intensify prayers. It's a time to nurture faith and seek forgiveness.

Predictions for Ramadan 2024

Ramadan in 2024 is projected to potentially begin on March 11, contingent upon the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Muslim-majority nations on the evening of March 10, the 29th day of Sha’ban 1445 Hijri. If the moon remains unseen on March 10 after Salat al Maghrib, the moon sighting committee in Saudi Arabia will likely announce the start of Ramadan on March 12, Tuesday.

Scientific and Astronomical Perspectives

According to the International Astronomical Center, the central conjunction is anticipated to occur on March 10 at 9 am GMT. Despite this, scholars and astronomical observatories, including Ibn Tariq, Wutheringham, Maunder, Parwin, Elias, SAAO, Yallop, and Odeh, suggest that the crescent may not be visible on March 10 across the Arab and Islamic world, whether with the naked eye or telescopic aid. However, certain western regions, including parts of the Americas, may have the potential to sight the Ramadan crescent on March 10 with telescopic assistance. Countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa, Indonesia, and Malaysia are more likely to witness the Ramadan moon on March 11, leading to the commencement of fasting on March 12. Should the moon remain elusive, the fasting period will likely begin on March 13 in India and other South Asian countries.