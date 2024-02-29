Ramadan 2024: When is Ramadan starting? Dates, significance and more

As Muslims worldwide eagerly anticipate the sighting of the crescent moon marking the onset of Ramadan in 2024, it's a time not only for fasting but also for communal harmony, spiritual reflection, and acts of charity. Ramadan, also spelled as Ramazan or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, known for its healing and transformative power.

Date of Commencement

Ramadan in 2024 is expected to begin on Monday, March 11, or Tuesday, March 12, subject to the sighting of the moon in Mecca. The Islamic calendar, following the lunar cycle, causes Ramadan to shift approximately 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. Traditionally, the crescent moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India, followed by other regions a day later.

History and Significance

This sacred month commemorates Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) first revelation, believed to have occurred during Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power) within Ramadan. Muslims observe that during Ramadan, the gates of Jannah (Paradise) are opened, while the gates of Jahannum (hell) are closed, and the devils are chained. It is a time for heightened spiritual devotion, characterized by fasting, prayer, self-reform, and charity.

Observance and Celebration

During Ramadan, Muslims observe sawm or roza, fasting from dawn to dusk as a symbol of devotion to Allah. The day begins with Suhoor or Sehri, a pre-dawn meal, followed by abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and sinful behavior until sunset. Iftar, the evening meal, breaks the fast, typically with dates, followed by a larger meal. Special prayers such as Taraweeh are held in the evenings, featuring recitations from the Quran. The Night of Power, occurring near the end of Ramadan, is a night of intense prayer and reflection.

Ramadan concludes with Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of fasting and the beginning of Shawwal, known as the 'festival of breaking the fast.' This month-long period serves as a time of spiritual renewal, communal unity, and deepened connection with the divine for Muslims around the world.