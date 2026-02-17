Ramadan 2026 to Begin on February 19 in India

Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, is expected to commence in India on February 19, 2026, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. Observed by millions of Muslims across the country and worldwide, the holy month is a time for spiritual growth, self-restraint, prayer, and acts of charity.

The observance lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on lunar sightings, and will culminate with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is likely to fall on March 20, 2026. The festival marks the end of fasting and is celebrated with congregational prayers, festive meals, and charitable giving.

Significance of Fasting During Ramadan

Fasting during Ramadan, known as Roza, is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for healthy adult Muslims. From dawn until sunset, those observing the fast abstain from food, water, smoking, and other physical needs. The fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri (or Suhur) and ends with Iftar, the meal taken at sunset.

Beyond abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan encourages believers to practice patience, humility, and compassion. It is a period dedicated to increased prayer, recitation of the Quran, and reflection. Special nightly prayers known as Tarawih are also offered at mosques throughout the month.

Certain individuals, including the elderly, the ill, pregnant or breastfeeding women, travelers, and menstruating women, are exempt from fasting, although they may compensate later as per religious guidelines.

Moon Sighting and Start Date in India

The start of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. While some Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, may begin fasting a day earlier based on local moon sightings, India traditionally follows its own moon observation process.

If the crescent is sighted as anticipated, the first fast will be observed on February 19. On the opening day, Sehri is expected around 5:36 AM, while Iftar will take place around 6:15 PM, though exact timings vary by location.

City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings for February 19

Fasting hours differ slightly across India due to geographical variations. Here are the expected Sehri and Iftar timings for major cities on the first day of Ramadan 2026:

Delhi – Sehri: 05:39 AM | Iftar: 06:13 PM

– Sehri: 05:39 AM | Iftar: 06:13 PM Mumbai – Sehri: 05:52 AM | Iftar: 06:40 PM

– Sehri: 05:52 AM | Iftar: 06:40 PM Kolkata – Sehri: 04:51 AM | Iftar: 05:35 PM

– Sehri: 04:51 AM | Iftar: 05:35 PM Bengaluru – Sehri: 05:29 AM | Iftar: 06:27 PM

– Sehri: 05:29 AM | Iftar: 06:27 PM Hyderabad – Sehri: 05:28 AM | Iftar: 06:19 PM

– Sehri: 05:28 AM | Iftar: 06:19 PM Chennai – Sehri: 05:18 AM | Iftar: 06:16 PM

– Sehri: 05:18 AM | Iftar: 06:16 PM Lucknow – Sehri: 05:24 AM | Iftar: 05:59 PM

– Sehri: 05:24 AM | Iftar: 05:59 PM Kanpur – Sehri: 05:25 AM | Iftar: 06:03 PM

– Sehri: 05:25 AM | Iftar: 06:03 PM Ranchi – Sehri: 05:04 AM | Iftar: 05:45 PM

– Sehri: 05:04 AM | Iftar: 05:45 PM Ahmedabad – Sehri: 05:55 AM | Iftar: 06:37 PM

– Sehri: 05:55 AM | Iftar: 06:37 PM Surat – Sehri: 05:53 AM | Iftar: 06:38 PM

– Sehri: 05:53 AM | Iftar: 06:38 PM Pune – Sehri: 05:47 AM | Iftar: 06:37 PM

These timings may vary slightly depending on local mosque announcements and official lunar confirmations.

Conclusion of Ramadan and Eid Celebrations

As Ramadan progresses, the final days hold special importance, particularly the last ten nights, which are considered spiritually significant. The month will conclude around March 20 with Eid al-Fitr prayers in mosques and open grounds across the country.

Eid marks a joyful return to regular routines after a month of discipline and devotion. Families gather for festive meals, exchange greetings, and extend support to those in need, reinforcing the spirit of community that defines Ramadan.

With preparations underway, communities across India are gearing up to welcome the holy month with devotion, unity, and renewed faith.