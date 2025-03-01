Live
- Maha Kumbh 2025: A global benchmark in crowd management
- Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Locate Four Trapped Workers, Says Minister
- Ananya Panday gives us an insight into her 'evening in Melbourne'
- Genetic, lifestyle factors may explain why Down syndrome leads to dementia: Study
- India's coal production sees 5.73 pc growth in April-Feb period to reach 928.95 MT
- How long does laser hair removal last, really? Permanent or Temporary
- GST collections surge 9.1 pc YoY to Rs 1.84 lakh crore in Feb
- 21 Indian startups raise over $105 million in funding this week
- Champions Trophy: Mulder, Jansen grab three scalps each as South Africa bowl out England for 179
- Love Under Construction Review: A Lighthearted Blend of Love, Comedy, and NRI Aspirations
Just In
Ramzan 2025 in India: Holy Month to Begin on March 2
Ramzan 2025 begins in India on March 2, marking a rare alignment with summer, increasing fasting hours, and bringing spiritual significance.
The holy month of Ramzan is set to commence in India on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Since the crescent moon was not sighted on the expected evening, the month of Shaban completed 30 days, leading to the beginning of Ramzan on Sunday.
Ramzan and Summer to Start Together After 33 Years
For the first time since 1992, Ramzan will begin alongside the summer season. This rare occurrence happens in cycles of 33 years, meaning the next time Ramzan and summer will coincide will be in 2047.
Fasting Duration to Increase This Year
As the holy month progresses through the summer season, fasting hours will gradually increase. The daily fasting period will extend from 13 hours and 17 minutes at the beginning to 13 hours and 45 minutes by the end of the month.
Business Preparations Underway
With Ramzan approaching, businesses, restaurants, and markets across Hyderabad and other cities have ramped up their preparations to cater to increased demand for iftar and sehri meals, special groceries, and festive essentials.
Significance of Ramzan
Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. During this period, fasting from dawn to sunset is observed, which includes abstaining from food, water, and other indulgences. It is a time of prayer, reflection, and charity, emphasizing self-discipline and community bonding.