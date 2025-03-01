Ramzan 2025 in India: Holy Month to Begin on March 2

The holy month of Ramzan is set to commence in India on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Since the crescent moon was not sighted on the expected evening, the month of Shaban completed 30 days, leading to the beginning of Ramzan on Sunday.

Ramzan and Summer to Start Together After 33 Years

For the first time since 1992, Ramzan will begin alongside the summer season. This rare occurrence happens in cycles of 33 years, meaning the next time Ramzan and summer will coincide will be in 2047.

Fasting Duration to Increase This Year

As the holy month progresses through the summer season, fasting hours will gradually increase. The daily fasting period will extend from 13 hours and 17 minutes at the beginning to 13 hours and 45 minutes by the end of the month.

Business Preparations Underway

With Ramzan approaching, businesses, restaurants, and markets across Hyderabad and other cities have ramped up their preparations to cater to increased demand for iftar and sehri meals, special groceries, and festive essentials.

Significance of Ramzan

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. During this period, fasting from dawn to sunset is observed, which includes abstaining from food, water, and other indulgences. It is a time of prayer, reflection, and charity, emphasizing self-discipline and community bonding.