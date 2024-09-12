RED Health’s Swift Emergency Response Saves Critical H1N1 Patient with Urgent Air Transfer

In a recent medical case, RED Health, Asia's first JCI accredited medical transport company and India's leading emergency medical service provider, successfully transferred a 51-year-old woman battling H1N1 viral pneumonia and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure from Raipur to a super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad.

The patient was in a precarious condition, with oxygen saturation levels dipping to a dangerously low 72%. RED Health's team made the decisive choice to proceed with a VA-ECMO (Veno-Arterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) air transfer. This strategic decision improved the patient's oxygen saturation levels to a safer 92%, providing her with the best chance for safe transport while receiving continuous respiratory support during the flight.

RED Health operates over 5,000 ambulances in more than 20 cities, with an impressive call response time of under 2 seconds. This commitment to rapid and effective care underscores their dedication to saving lives and improving healthcare accessibility nationwide. RED Health's seamless logistics management ensured smooth handoffs during a recent patient transfer, highlighting the critical need for timely emergency medical services in India. According to the Law Commission of India, 50% of road accident fatalities could have been prevented with swift emergency care, emphasizing the vital role providers like RED Health play in healthcare.

Furthermore, studies show that while 91% of hospitals have ambulances, only 34% have trained paramedics, and delays in ambulance response times can have severe consequences. Furthermore, the lack of resources in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and transportation-related delays, especially in less developed areas, compound the issue. By bridging these geographical and logistical gaps in healthcare, RED Health is not only saving lives but also addressing an urgent need for improved emergency medical infrastructure and services in India.

Expressing gratitude, the patient's son shared, "RED Health's team provided us with the support we desperately needed. They not only administered critical medical help but also became our beacon of hope during this crisis."

Emphasizing the critical role of timely intervention in emergencies, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED Health stated, "In a medical emergency, time is of the essence. Our team worked tirelessly to stabilize the patient and ensure her safe transfer. The moment of relief in the family's eyes when their loved one was safely transported - that is what we strive for. It's a testament to our commitment to saving lives."

Lead Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, spoke about the critical nature of the situation, "Every minute counts in medical emergencies. In this case, the timely arrival of the patient made a significant difference. If she had been brought in even slightly later, we might have been unable to save her. Situations like this underscore the need for advanced emergency response systems like the VA-ECMO air transfer used in this case. We often see such critical cases, and it's clear that services like these need to be highlighted and made more accessible across India."