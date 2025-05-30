Regency College Celebrates 31st Annual Awards with Industry Legends and Student Honours

Regency College of Culinary Arts & Hotel Management marked its 31st Annual Awards Ceremony on May 24, 2025, at T-Hub Auditorium with grandeur. The event honoured culinary icon Chef Manjit Singh Gill with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Industry leaders like Eleazer Prakash and Chef Vijaya Baskaran received the Grand Regent Award, while top HR professionals earned the Elite Regent Award.

The ceremony celebrated exceptional alumni and student achievers, showcasing Regency’s commitment to excellence. Principal P Ramesh Kumar Reddy highlighted the college’s 98% placement rate and its alignment with emerging hospitality trends, preparing students for global success.