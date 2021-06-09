Be communicative and proactive to have a healthy relationship

We all want to have healthy relationships, but most of us were never really taught about what that actually means. Therapists with over a decade of experience working with couples says that being communicative and proactive is the key to have a good, healthy relationship.



Do the things you did the first year you were dating



As the months and years roll on, we tend to slink into our proverbial sweatpants and get lazy in our relationship. We lose our patience, gentleness, thoughtfulness, understanding, and the general effort we once made toward our mate. Think back to the first year of your relationship and write down all the things you used to do for your partner. Now start doing them again.

Ask for what you want



Over time, we assume that our partner knows us so well that we don't need to ask for what we want. What happens when we make this assumption? Expectations are set, and just as quickly, they get deflated. Those unmet expectations can leave us questioning the viability of our partnership and connection. Keep in mind that asking for what you want extends to everything from emotional to sexual wants.

Become an expert on your partner



Think about what makes your mate excites, both physically and emotionally. We can become consumed by what we think they want, as opposed to tuning in to what truly resonates with them. Remember that if it's important to your partner, it doesn't have to make sense to you. You just have to do it.

Ask questions beyond just "How was your day?"



At the end of a long day, we tend to mentally check out of our lives and, consequently, our relationship. We rely on the standard question, "How was your day?" But because we hear that question so often, many of us will reflexively just respond with the bare minimum: "Fine. How was yours?" This does nothing to improve your connection and can actually damage it because you're losing the opportunity to regularly connect in a small way.

If your initial "How was your day?" doesn't spark much conversation, try asking more creative follow-up questions: "What made you smile today?" or "What was the most challenging part of your day?" You'll be amazed at the answers you'll get, with the added benefit of gaining greater insight into your significant other.