Relationship Quotes to inspire long lasting life and rewarding relationship

Relationship is one of the most important need of human life. To live and stay happy, we require to get connected with the people around us. To live and stay happy, we require to get connected with the people around us. To love and to be loved is the best feeling in the world.

The feeling of this love and connection between two people is what we call a relationship. All relationships, which we have or make in life are crucial. Right from the family relationship, friendship, acquaintances and romantic relationship, live in relationship, every relationship is significant at one or other point of life .

Here are few inspirational relationship quotes, which would help you to maintain long lasting as well as rewarding relationships.

1. "When someone loves you, the way they talk about you is different. You feel safe and comfortable."

― Jess C. Scott, The Intern

2. "A guy and a girl can be just friends, but at one point or another, they will fall for each other...Maybe temporarily, maybe at the wrong time, maybe too late, or maybe forever"

― Dave Matthews Band

3. "The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are special too."

― Ernest Hemingway, Men Without Women

4. "There is greatness in doing something you hate for the sake of someone you love."

― Shmuley Boteach

5. "I've been fighting to be who I am all my life. What's the point of being who I am, if I can't have the person who was worth all the fighting for?"

― Stephanie Lennox, I Don't Remember You

6. "Every couple needs to argue now and then. Just to prove that the relationship is strong enough to survive. Long-term relationships, the ones that matter, are all about weathering the peaks and the valleys."

― Nicholas Sparks, Safe Haven

7. "Cheating and lying aren't struggles, they're reasons to break up."

― Patti Callahan Henry, Between the Tides

8. "Forgive the past. It is over. Learn from it and let go. People are constantly changing and growing. Do not cling to a limited, disconnected, negative image of a person in the past. See that person now. Your relationship is always alive and changing."

― Brian Weiss, Messages from the Masters: Tapping Into the Power of Love

9. "You can measure the happiness of a marriage by the number of scars that each partner carries on their tongues, earned from years of biting back angry words."

10. ― Elizabeth Gilbert, Committed: A Skeptic Makes Peace with Marriage

11. "You Can't Lose Something You Never Had"

― Kate G. Hudson

12. "Mocking a woman is like drinking too much wine. It may be fun for a short time, but the hangover is hell."

― Brandon Sanderson, Warbreaker

13. "Rejection is an opportunity for your selection."

― Bernard Branson

14. "Statistically speaking, there is a 65 percent chance that the love of your life is having an affair. Be very suspicious."

― Scott Dikkers, You Are Worthless: Depressing Nuggets of Wisdom Sure to Ruin Your Day

15. "Failed relationships can be described as so much wasted make-up."

― Marian Keyes, Watermelon

16. "When you struggle with your partner, you are struggling with yourself. Every fault you see in them touches a denied weakness in yourself."

― Deepak Chopra

17. "One of the best times for figuring out who you are & what you really want out of life? Right after a break-up."

― Mandy Hale, The Single Woman: Life, Love, and a Dash of Sass

18. "Trust is the glue of life. It's the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It's the foundational principle that holds all relationships."

― Stephen R. Covey

19. "A man is lucky if he is the first love of a woman. A woman is lucky if she is the last love of a man."

― Charles Dickens

20. "Hide yourself in God, so when a man wants to find you he will have to go there first."

― Shannon L. Alder