Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Messages, Wishes and Quotes

This year we are celebrating 71st Republic Day. Republic Day brings Indians from all over together. It is a proud day for us that emphasised the joy of unity amidst diversity.

On this day, we remember the sacrifices made by the great leaders and freedom fighters who strived their life, aiming for a free future for upcoming generations. You can share these inspirational messages with your family members and friends and spread patriotism!

Republic Day Messages and Wishes

Thousand salutes to our freedom fighters, who gave us freedom. Let's come together and make it more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

East or West, India is the best, let us strive to make it even better. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

Let us take an oath to our mother India that we will do everything that we can for the prosperity of our country. Happy Republic Day!

Freedom has come with the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so let's pledge to protect it. Wish you and Happy Republic Day!

Enjoy your freedom, but also respect the numerous sacrifices made by our leaders. Happy Republic Day!

Never forget our great freedom fighters sacrifices. Follow their footsteps and make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day!

We got our Freedom after a lot of struggle and sacrifices. Let us cherish our independence. Wish you a Happy Republic Day!

As we celebrate our independence, let us free or minds from deleterious thoughts. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

Happy republic day! Today was the day when the constitution of India was made, and we got independence in real sense. Let us respect the day.

Republic Day Quotes

"I feel that the constitution is workable, it is flexible, and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile." – B.R. Ambedkar

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – B. R. Ambedkar

"Give me blood; I will give you freedom." - Subhas Chandra Bose

"Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic." - Indira Gandhi

The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people.- Bhagat Singh

We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world. - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"Citizenship consists in the service of the country." – Jawaharlal Nehru