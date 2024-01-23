Republic Day 2024: Interesting facts about the R-Day parade you must know

Republic Day 2024: Every year, the nation comes together in a display of magnificence and grandeur to commemorate Republic Day. This significant day, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1950, holds paramount importance. The Constitution stands as a guiding light for every citizen, embodying the principles that shape our nation. Spearheaded by Dr BR. Ambedkar, the Drafting Committee played a pivotal role in crafting this fundamental document, which proclaimed India as a republic and a democracy.

Republic Day serves as an annual reminder of the values enshrined in the Constitution and pays homage to the freedom fighters who played a crucial role in securing our independence.

The focal point of the celebration is the Republic Day parade held at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. As we prepare to revel in the festivities, it's enlightening to delve into some intriguing facts about the parade.

Each year, a distinguished guest, such as a Prime Minister, President, or a notable leader from another nation, is invited to preside over the Republic Day parade. In 2024, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the President of Egypt, graces the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The meticulous preparations for the parade commence a year in advance, starting in July. Participants are formally notified of their involvement, and on the day of the parade, they arrive at the venue as early as 3 AM after undergoing approximately 600 hours of practice.

The gun salute during the parade aligns with the timing of the National Anthem. The cannons used for the salute, crafted in 1941, play a ceremonial role in all official army programs. The first gunshot resonates at the anthem's commencement, followed by another after precisely 52 seconds.

This year's Republic Day parade showcases the diversity of states, Union territories, and various ministries and departments. The selected participants, including Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, present their tableaux in a display of unity and cultural richness.