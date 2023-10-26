Rs 5 crore book ‘An Invaluable Invocation’ spreads world peace and harmony

Hyderabad: One of the most expensive books in the world worth Rs 5 crore, ‘An Invaluable Invocation’, written by Dr Vangeepuram Sreenatha Chary, wishes for world peace and harmony and is a Guinness World Record holder in the English Language. It holds an Asia Book Record, an India Book Record, a Limca Book Record, and a Telugu Book Record in English.

The book has the longest poem (Ode) in human history in English on Global Peace and harmony. The book is the most expensive book in the world worth Rs 5 crores only and 3.100 per cent for charity purposes. The book is dedicated to UNO on the UN Day, October 24. The book was launched in Hyderabad to celebrate the United Nations Day. IPS officer Sumathi, famous film writer Bharavi, and others participated in the book inauguration.

According to Dr Vangeepuram, the journey of the book has been made into 10 assurances, creating the unity of the human race, conservation of mother earth, recognition of human potential, and essence of world peace journey.

Dr Vangeepuram said that no one has written this kind of sentimental song in English so far and he is dedicating this unique book to the United Nations.

On this occasion, he said “The 50 per cent of the proceeds will be given to the UN, 25 per cent to the Telangana government, and the remaining 25 per cent to the Indian government, this is the reason the price of the book has been fixed at Rs 5 crore”.