Sakat Chauth 2024: When will it be celebrated? Date, rituals and all that you need to know

Once again, the vibrant celebration of Sakat Chauth is upon us, bringing with it a wave of joy and fervour across the nation. This cherished occasion, observed with great pomp and grandeur annually, holds deep significance for devotees, particularly women, who observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha for the welfare and prosperity of their families and children. Known interchangeably as Sankashti Chaturthi orSankatahara Chaturthi, Sakat Chauth falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh. As we prepare to honour this auspicious day, here are some key points to remember.

Date:

Sakat Chauth is predominantly celebrated in the Northern states of India and, according to Drik Panchang, this year, it will grace us on January 29.

Shubh Muhurat:

As per Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will commence at 6:10 AM on January 29 and conclude at 8:54 AM on January 30.

Rituals:

The day commences with devotees rising early for a purifying bath followed by the sankalpa, pledging to observe the Sakat Chauth fast diligently throughout the day. Subsequently, they adorn an idol of Lord Ganesha with new garments, placing it reverently on a pedestal. Offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets are tendered to the idol, accompanied by the performance of the Sakat Chauth aarti. Following the consumption of til laddoo as prasad, the fast may be broken.

Significance:

Lord Ganesha, revered for bestowing prosperity, wealth, health, and joy upon his devotees, holds a special place in the hearts of those observing Sakat Chauth. Women traditionally fast on this day, seeking longevity and success for their offspring. It is believed that devout observance of the fast and puja invokes the benevolent blessings of the deity. Couples grappling with issues related to childbirth also participate in the fast, beseeching Lord Ganesha for a favourable outcome.

Mantra:

Om Gam Ganapataye Namah Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat.

As we embrace the spirit of Sakat Chauth, let us immerse ourselves in devotion and gratitude, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha for a life filled with abundance and joy.