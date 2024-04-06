Sanghmitra Singh collaborates with BSF Commandos to Enhance Physical and Mental Readiness

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bolstering the physical and mental preparedness of Border Security Force (BSF) commandos stationed at Meru Camp in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Sanghmitra Singh's YogMitra Fitness Club -Dubai has introduced a fusion fitness program combining yoga and Zumba.

She tailored a unique approach to fitness training specifically for BSF commandos. The program integrates the ancient practice of yoga, emphasising strength, flexibility, and mindfulness, with the lively rhythms of Zumba, known for its high-energy dance routines.

This innovative collaboration not only diversifies training but also fosters a sense of community and enjoyment in fitness activities among the commandos. By combining traditional practices with contemporary methods, Sanghmitra Singh's initiative promotes holistic wellness and teamwork while catering to the specific requirements of BSF commandos.

IG KS Banyal, overseeing the partnership, expresses enthusiasm for the tailored fitness programs designed to meet the specific needs and demands of BSF commandos. By integrating yoga and Zumba, the fitness regimen becomes holistic, addressing both physical and mental aspects of fitness.

IG Banyal's involvement underscores the commitment of the Border Security Force to ensuring the readiness and preparedness of its personnel through innovative fitness initiatives. By supporting collaborations like this.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has a long and proud history of serving the nation. Inspector General Balyan is assured that the commandos will continue to serve the country with new energy and mental resilience after this training, as everyone knows that Yoga is a treasure of ancient India, practiced in the homeland for ages.