Scientists from America Bird Conservancy are Jubilant after rediscovery of a rare bird lost to since 140 years

As per the American Bird Conservancy, the Pheasant-pigeon is, a large ground-dwelling pigeon, with a broad and laterally compressed tail and only lives on the island off the east coast of Papua New Guinea.

Researchers installed camera traps on Fergusson Island, Papua New Guninea, with the results showing the rare black-naped pheasant-pigeon strutting in the images.

The photos as well as videos of the bird, for the very first time, It has not been scientifically documented since 1882.

John C Mittermeier, Director of the Lost Birds Program at the American Bird Conservancy and co-leader of the expedition, stated that by seeing the images was similar like, finding a unicorn.



Christana Biggs, Manager for the Search for Lost Species at the Rewild, stated, this rediscovery is an incredible beacon of hope for other birds, which are lost for a half-century or more.