Scratches, Wrinkles, Or Stains, Tips to Upkeep Your Bag Before It Taints

Our handbags are more than just accessories; they are daily companions that carry our essentials while complementing our style. The bag you love will gradually taint before you realize it. We often neglect to maintain and preserve our favourite bags from scratches or stains. Be it designer, branded, or non-branded, we carry our dearest bags everywhere, style them with our classic attires, and flaunt them on social media. Yet, we miss out on taking care of them. To ensure they stay in their original state and retain their charm, its crucial to adopt the right practices for their care and maintenance.



The Hans India spoke to Paridhi Sekhri, Co-founder, Tidy Up, a one-of-a-kind lifestyle brand, revolutionising the way people protect and preserve their belongings, to understand how to keep your bags intact as new and add longevity to their beauty and functionality:

Use a bag organiser-

If you have turned your bag into a maze and you are not able to find the stuff at once, you are in dire need of a bag organiser. Every girl goes through this struggle of having organised bags where they not only can keep their stuff at ease but can also protect the interiors of the bag without spilling anything or piercing the inner skin. The daily wear and tear on your handbag can lead to the deterioration of its lining and overall structure. Overstuffing with various items might cause pencil stains, lipstick leaks, or dents from

sharp objects. To prevent such issues, consider investing in a high-quality bag organizer. These clever inserts not only safeguard the bag’s lining but also ensure it retains its shape while in use. With designated compartments for all your essentials, you can say goodbye to clutter and potential damage.

Embrace Eco-Friendly Bag Shapers-

Do you also stuff your bag with paper or plastic to intact the shape of the bag? Or fold it to store it in the closet? One way is not eco-friendly and the other one creases your bag. One of the first steps in preserving the shape and structure of your handbag is to opt for an eco-friendly bag shaper. Say goodbye to plastics and paper, which can cause damage over time. Instead, choose a soft, sustainable bag shaper that provides gentle support and helps maintain the bag’s original form. A bag shaper not only prevents creasing and collapsing, but it also helps protect the bag from dust and mildew. Premium quality pillow shapers also contain Silica pouches that help absorb the bad odour and keep it fresh.

Store properly –

Storing your handbag correctly is paramount to protect it from seasonal damage and unpleasant odors. Proper storage is essential to keep your most cherished bags intact as new. When not in use, do not toss them aside or hang them carelessly. Instead, store them in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and humidity. Particularly in regions with high pollution and dust levels, using an odorless dehumidifier can prove invaluable. This moisture-absorbing accessory prevents dampness and mold growth, keeping your bag fresh and ready for use at all times.

Keep it clean –

As part of your regular handbag care routine, it is essential to clean your bag properly. However, exercising caution with the cleaning products you use is crucial to avoid potential damage. While sanitizing wipes may seem convenient for quick cleaning, they can be harmful to the delicate fabrics and materials of your precious handbag. Instead, opt for cleaning solutions specifically designed for handbag fabrics. Look for mild and non-abrasive cleansers that won’t compromise the integrity of the bag’s surface. Before applying any cleaning product, perform a spot test on a small, inconspicuous area to ensure it won’t cause discoloration or damage. Always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and recommendations for cleaning and maintenance. Regularly wiping down your handbag with the appropriate cleaning solution will help remove dirt, dust, and minor stains, keeping it looking fresh and well-maintained.

Cover it with love -

Your bags can also get scratches, dust, and wrinkles when they are stationed in the closet. The friction from bags rubbing with another pile and stuff can leave a small scratch. Also, they can get dust if not covered with a protector or lining. Shield your handbag from external pollutants, dirt, and scratches by employing a trusty dust bag. These lightweight, breathable covers provide an added layer of protection when your bag is not in use, helping maintain its pristine appearance. Use a see-through high-quality cover which will help you in easily spotting the bag in your cupboard, saving you precious time when in a rush.

By incorporating these additional tips into your handbag care routine, you’ll be well on your way to preserving your bag’s beauty and functionality for the long haul. With a little mindful attention and eco-friendly practices, your beloved handbag will continue to be an exquisite accessory that complements your style while standing the test of time.