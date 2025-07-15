Shakarkandi’s Sweet Secret to Glowing Skin

Shakarkandi, also known as sweet potato, is often seen as a comforting winter vegetable or a quick evening snack. But beyond its nutritional value, this humble root is a skincare powerhouse. Packed with beta-carotene, vitamins A, C, and E, along with antioxidants, shakarkandi helps nourish skin from within, combat dryness, dullness, and slow down signs of ageing.

Whether you eat it, apply it, or freeze it for later use, sweet potatoes offer a natural and cost-effective way to achieve glowing skin.

Why Shakarkandi Is a Skincare Gem

The magic of shakarkandi lies in its potent blend of nutrients:

Beta-carotene gets converted into Vitamin A, a key player in skin renewal and acne control.

gets converted into Vitamin A, a key player in skin renewal and acne control. Vitamin C boosts collagen production, helping maintain skin firmness.

boosts collagen production, helping maintain skin firmness. Vitamin E fights dullness and free radical damage.

fights dullness and free radical damage. Antioxidants protect the skin from pollution, UV rays, and everyday stress.

It’s no wonder that these are the very ingredients found in many pricey anti-ageing creams.

Easy Ways to Use Shakarkandi for Glowing Skin

1. Eat Your Way to Radiant Skin

Start by adding sweet potatoes to your diet a few times a week. Roasted, boiled, in salads, or even as a tangy chaat—shakarkandi not only supports good digestion (which reflects on your skin), but also satisfies hunger in the healthiest way.

2. Make a DIY Face Mask

Give your skin an instant pick-me-up with this nourishing mask:

Boil and mash one sweet potato.

Mix in 1 teaspoon of honey and a few drops of lemon juice.

Apply the paste to your face for 15–20 minutes, then rinse off.

Use this once a week to hydrate, brighten, and refresh your skin.

3. Exfoliate With a Gentle Scrub

To slough off dead skin cells and rejuvenate your face:

Combine mashed shakarkandi, plain yoghurt, and oats.

Gently massage in circular motions.

Let it sit for 10 minutes before washing off.

This natural scrub can be used 1–2 times a week.

4. Cool Down With Shakarkandi Ice Cubes

For a quick skin-refresh:

Blend boiled sweet potato into a smooth paste.

Pour into an ice tray and freeze.

When needed, wrap a cube in a soft cloth and rub it gently on your face.

This hack helps soothe puffiness, tighten pores, and leaves your skin feeling plump and energised.

Shakarkandi is no longer just a winter comfort food—it’s a multi-tasking skincare hero hiding in plain sight. With its rich nutrient profile and skin-repairing properties, incorporating sweet potatoes into your beauty routine—both internally and externally—can give you the healthy, glowing skin you’ve been longing for.