Shravan Vrat Tips: Foods You Can Try On Fast Day

During the Shravan Vrat, when fasting is observed, it is essential to consume nutritious foods to maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Here are five high-protein food options that you can include in your meals on a fast day:
Dairy Products:
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese): Paneer is a rich source of protein and can be consumed in various forms like paneer tikka or paneer bhurji.
Yogurt: Opt for plain yogurt, as it is high in protein and can be consumed as is or used as a base for raita or smoothies.
Lentils and Legumes:
Moong Dal (Mung Beans): Moong dal is a popular choice during fasting. It can be prepared as a savory dish or used to make delicious pancakes (cheela).
Rajma (Kidney Beans): Rajma is another protein-rich legume that can be cooked in a tomato-based gravy or added to salads.
Nuts and Seeds:
Almonds: Almonds are a good source of protein and healthy fats. Soak them overnight and consume them as a snack or blend them into smoothies.
Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are packed with protein and make for a crunchy snack. You can also sprinkle them on salads or yogurt.
Quinoa:
Quinoa is a complete protein source and can be cooked like rice or added to salads. It is a nutritious grain that will keep you feeling full and energized.
Amaranth:
Amaranth is a gluten-free grain that is high in protein and fiber. It can be used to make porridge or added to soups and stews.
Remember to consult with a nutritionist or dietician for personalized advice based on your specific dietary needs and any health conditions you may have.