Significance Of National Education Day

National Education Day to honour the birth anniversary of independent India's initial education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He had a huge influence on the country's educational system. He also helped to found educational institutions such as Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur. Since 2008, November 11 has been commemorated asto honour the birth anniversary of independent India's initial education minister,. He had a huge influence on the country's educational system. He also helped to found educational institutions such as Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur.



Various officials have recalled Azad's role in laying the groundwork for the country's robust educational system. The UGC, AICTE, Kharagpur Institute of Higher Education, University Education Commission, and Secondary Education Commission were all established throughout his term.

A journalist, independence warrior, politician, and educationist, Abul Kalam Azad wore several titles in addition to become India's education minister. Azad received his schooling at a conventional Islamic school. He was educated at home, initially by his father and then by specially designated teachers who were experts in their subjects. Azad began his studies with Arabic and Persian, then moved on to philosophy, geometry, arithmetic, and algebra. With self-study, he also learnt English, international history, and politics. Azad was also fluent in Hindustani, Hindi, and English.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad joined the Indian National Congress in 1920 after supporting Gandhiji's Non-Cooperation Campaign. He was chosen to the presidency of the Congress's special session in Delhi (1923). He has became the youngest President of the Indian National Congress when he was 35 years old.