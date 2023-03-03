Solo nonstop circumnavigation of Earth
Highlights
March 3, 2005, American adventurer Steve Fossett became the first person to complete a solo nonstop circumnavigation of the globe without refueling when he landed in Kansas after more than 67 hours in flight.
Fossett was also renowned as a speed sailor. In 2001 he and his crew recorded the quickest west-to-east transatlantic crossing —4 days 17 hours 28 minutes 6 seconds—and in 2004 he circumnavigated the glo be in an unprecedented time of 58 days 9 hours 32 minutes 45 seconds.
