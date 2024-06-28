Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Tie the Knot in a Minimalistic Ceremony

Sonakshi Sinha and her long-term partner, Zaheer Iqbal, celebrated their love with a private wedding ceremony this past Sunday. The couple's close friends and family attended the intimate affair, which stood out for its minimalistic and aesthetic approach.

First Public Appearance as a Married Couple

Just days after their wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer made their first public appearance together, setting new couple fashion goals. Sonakshi chose a stunning red Indo-western outfit, while Zaheer opted for a stylish printed shirt. The couple was spotted in the city on Wednesday, showcasing their impeccable post-wedding fashion sense.

Sonakshi's Contemporary Post-Wedding Look

For her post-wedding appearance, Sonakshi embraced a contemporary style with traditional elements. She wore a satin red V-neck top, tucked into a wraparound skirt featuring an asymmetrical hem. Adding a touch of elegance, she donned a matching full-sleeve, loose-fitted shrug.

Her accessories were minimal, with several rings adorning her fingers and beige pump heels completing the look. Sonakshi carried a contrasting silver sequin sling bag and opted for makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, neatly drawn brows, flushed cheeks, radiant highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in soft curls, tied in a middle-parted bun.

Zaheer Iqbal's Casual yet Stylish Attire

Zaheer complemented his wife's chic look with a casual yet fashionable ensemble. He wore a white shirt adorned with a stylish black floral print, paired with black trousers. His neatly kept beard added to his dapper appearance.

Reception Outfit: A Red and White Theme

The newlyweds continued their red-and-white theme for their reception outfits. Sonakshi dazzled in a brilliant vermillion red silk saree with gold embroidery and large gold patti borders. The saree was draped traditionally, with the pallu left loose over her shoulder, paired with a matching red blouse.

To accessorize, Sonakshi chose an emerald and gold necklace and earrings. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted manner, adorned with sindoor and a gajra. Zaheer complemented her perfectly in a white bandhgala sherwani, white kurta and trousers, finishing his look with brown loafers, a backswept hairstyle, and a trimmed beard.

The couple's stylish appearances have made waves, setting new trends in wedding and post-wedding fashion.