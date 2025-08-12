Janmashtami 2025: Date, City-Wise Muhurat, Fasting Rules, Rituals, and Lord Krishna’s Birth Story

Krishna Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated this year on August 16, 2025. The auspicious Nishita Puja is scheduled between 12:04 AM and 12:47 AM, with the midnight moment falling at 12:26 AM. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 PM on August 15 and concludes at 9:34 PM on August 16. This year’s celebration occurs without the Rohini Nakshatra during the Nishita Puja.

City-Wise Nishita Puja Muhurat

• New Delhi: 12:04 AM – 12:47 AM

• Mumbai: 12:20 AM – 01:05 AM

• Ahmedabad: 12:22 AM – 01:06 AM

• Bengaluru: 12:01 AM – 12:47 AM

• Chennai: 11:51 PM – 12:36 AM

• Kolkata: 11:19 PM, Aug 16 – 12:03 AM, Aug 17

• Pune: 12:17 AM – 01:02 AM

• Jaipur: 12:10 AM – 12:53 AM

• Hyderabad: 11:58 PM – 12:43 AM

• Gurgaon: 12:05 AM – 12:48 AM

• Chandigarh: 12:06 AM – 12:49 AM

• Noida: 12:03 AM – 12:47 AM

Fasting Traditions and Parana Rules

Devotees typically consume a single meal before the fasting day. The fast is broken after the Ashtami Tithi ends. In 2025, the traditional Parana time is after 5:51 AM on August 16, while modern observances may end the fast after the midnight puja. Many regions follow the Dharma Shastra tradition, breaking the fast post-sunrise following Deva Puja and Visarjan rituals.

Two common fast types include:

• Nirjala Fast: No food or water until midnight or after rituals.

• Phalahar Fast: Only fruits, milk, and permitted items; grains, pulses, onions, garlic, and regular salt are avoided.

Rituals and Celebrations

The day is dedicated to prayers, bhajans, temple visits, and scriptural readings. Devotees perform Shodashopachara Puja Vidhi at midnight, symbolizing the moment of Krishna’s birth. Dahi Handi festivities will also take place on August 16, featuring teams recreating Krishna’s playful pot-breaking tradition.

The Birth of Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna, regarded as the eighth avatar of Vishnu, was born to Vasudeva and Devaki in Mathura while they were imprisoned by Devaki’s brother, the tyrant Kansa. A prophecy foretold that Devaki’s eighth child would end Kansa’s reign. To protect the newborn, Vasudeva carried Krishna across the Yamuna River to Gokul, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda. Years later, Krishna fulfilled the prophecy by defeating Kansa.