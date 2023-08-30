Kajari Teej 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja rituals, traditions

Kajari Teej 2023: It is that time of the year when devotees worship the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek blessings for their married lives. Devotees, especially married women, fast on this day to please the god and goddess and seek longevity and prosperity for their husbands and also their married lives. Kajari Teej is celebrated three days after Raksha Bandhan and fifteen days after Hariyali Teej. Also known as Badi Teej, Kajari Teej also worships Goddess Neemdi. Women maintain Nirjala fast on this day and celebrate it by singing Kajari songs. It is believed that Kajari was actually a forest that King Dadurai used to visit often with his wife. When the king passed away and the queen was satisfied with him, Kajari Teej became a tradition to celebrate the love that the king and queen shared. Since then, Kajari Teej is celebrated to enhance love and prosperity in married life.

As we prepare to celebrate the festival, here are some things you should know:

Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on September 2 this year. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 11:50 pm on September 1 and will end at 8:49 pm on September 2.

Puja Rituals and Traditions:

The day begins when married women get up early in the morning and take a bath. They should consume food before morning and should observe nirjala fast (fasting without food and water) until the moon rises. Women also worship the neem tree as a symbol of goddess Neemdi on this day. They build a pond-like structure with certain walls and loaded with jaggery and ghee. A twig of Neem is also planted and water and raw milk are poured on it. Brown rice, sacred thread, vermilion, sattu, fruits, cucumber and lemon are used to decorate the puja thali. It is an important ritual to worship cows on the auspicious day of Kajari Teej.