Kurma Jayanti 2024: Celebration, History, Rituals, and Significance

Kurma Jayanti is a revered occasion for devotees of Lord Vishnu, marking the birth anniversary of his second incarnation, Lord Kurma. This year, Kurma Jayanti aligns with Vaishakha Purnima and Buddha Purnima, making it a highly auspicious day.

Date and Time

In 2024, Kurma Jayanti will be observed on May 23. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 6:47 PM on May 22 and concludes at 7:22 PM on May 23.

Historical Background

As per Hindu mythology, during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), Lord Vishnu transformed into Kurma, a giant tortoise. This form was essential to support the Mandaranchal Parvat on his back, facilitating the extraction of Amrit (elixir) from the ocean.

Rituals and Observances

On Kurma Jayanti, devotees start their day with a holy bath. They then offer tulsi leaves, sandalwood paste, vermilion, flowers, sweets, and fruits to Lord Vishnu. A significant aspect of the celebration is a strict fast, where devotees abstain from cereals and pulses. The day includes performing aarti and distributing bhog (sacred food). Many also stay awake all night, reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama, a chant comprising a thousand names of Lord Vishnu.

Significance

Kurma Jayanti is seen as a day of spiritual enlightenment. It is believed that those who fast and perform puja to Lord Kurma receive divine blessings, leading to prosperity, wealth, and enlightenment. These blessings are thought to help devotees overcome negativities and guide them towards success. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across the country and holds significant spiritual importance.

In essence, Kurma Jayanti is not just a celebration but a day for seeking divine guidance and blessings, promoting a spiritually enriched life.