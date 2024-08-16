Last Sawan Somwar: Date, Timings, and Rituals

The final Monday of the Sawan month holds immense religious significance in Hindu tradition, particularly for devotees of Lord Shiva. Known as the most auspicious of all the Sawan Mondays, this day is observed with great devotion. Devotees typically fast, perform special pujas, and visit Shiva temples to seek blessings for prosperity, good fortune, and spiritual growth.



Date and Timing for the Last Sawan Somwar 2024

In 2024, the last Sawan Somwar falls on August 19. According to the Vedic calendar, the Shravan Tithi on this day will begin at 3:04 AM and conclude at 11:55 PM. The last Sawan Somwar is particularly significant because five auspicious yogas align on this day, making it an ideal time for spiritual practices and rituals.

Religious Practices and Rituals

The last Sawan Somwar is seen as the culmination of the month-long devotion to Lord Shiva. Devotees intensify their worship on this day, often performing Rudrabhishek and Jalabhishek with deep reverence. These rituals, especially Jalabhishek, where Lord Shiva is bathed with water, are considered powerful acts of devotion. On this day, the optimal time to perform Jalabhishek starts at 5:53 AM. Since Raksha Bandhan is also celebrated on the same day, devotees are encouraged to complete the Shiva Puja and Jalabhishek in the morning.

Spiritual Significance

The last Sawan Somwar symbolizes the completion of a period of penance and devotion, offering devotees a powerful opportunity for reflection and renewal of their faith. It marks the end of an intense spiritual journey, making it a day of deep significance.

Five Auspicious Yogas on the Last Sawan Somwar

1. Shobhan Yoga: Starting from sunrise and lasting until 12:47 AM, Shobhan Yoga is considered highly favourable for starting new ventures, conducting ceremonies, or making important decisions. Activities performed during this time are believed to bring success and good fortune.

2. Ravi Yoga: This yoga begins at 5:53 AM and lasts until 8:10 AM. Performing rituals during Ravi Yoga is said to remove all defects and obstacles.

3. Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga: Also starting at 5:53 AM and lasting until 8:10 AM, this yoga is believed to enhance success in all endeavours and is especially beneficial for spiritual practices, fasting, or donations.

4. Amrit Siddhi Yoga: This yoga is ideal for starting new ventures, conducting pujas, or making significant decisions, bringing prosperity and long-lasting success.

5. Pradosh Vrat: Observed during the evening twilight on the last Sawan Somwar, Pradosh Vrat is a crucial fasting day dedicated to Lord Shiva. Observing this vrat is believed to cleanse sins and fulfill desires.

In addition to these five auspicious yogas, the last Sawan Somwar coincides with Sawan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan, adding to its spiritual importance.

Best Time for Shiva Puja

The ideal time for performing Shiva Puja on August 19 is between 5:53 AM and 8:10 AM. Worship during Shobhan Yoga, which continues throughout the day, is also considered highly auspicious.

The last Sawan Somwar is a day of profound spiritual significance, marked by intense devotion, fasting, and rituals. With the alignment of five auspicious yogas, this day offers a unique opportunity for devotees to seek blessings and reflect on their spiritual journey.