Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood Films That Celebrate the Essence of the 9-Day Festival

Navratri is here, and it's time to immerse ourselves in devotion, joy, and the vibrant energy of dance! This 9-day festival, celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga, starts today, October 3, and runs through October 12 this year. The festive spirit brings people together, and what better way to amplify that spirit than dancing to Bollywood beats? Here's a collection of dandiya and garba songs that seamlessly blend traditional rhythms with a modern flair, ensuring your Navratri celebrations remain lively and memorable.



Bollywood's Best Dandiya and Garba Songs for Navratri 2024

1. Shubhaarambh – Kai Po Che!

The title itself means "auspicious beginning," making this song a perfect starter for Navratri festivities. With its powerful vocals by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar, "Shubhaarambh" sets the tone for the celebrations, filling the air with energy and excitement.

2. Chogada – Loveyatri

This vibrant track, featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, is a go-to garba anthem. Sung by Asees Kaur and Darshan Raval, "Chogada" beautifully merges traditional dandiya vibes with upbeat modern music, making it a hit for Navratri parties.

3. Dholida – GangubaiKathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's electrifying performance in "Dholida" is one of the film's highlights. Sung by Shail Hada and Janhvi Shrimankar, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, this song has become a staple for Navratri dance celebrations due to its energetic beats and dramatic choreography.

4. Nagada Sang Dhol – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, this song is the heart of any dandiya night. Sung by Osman Mir and Shreya Ghoshal, "Nagada Sang Dhol" is known for its thumping beats, colourful visuals, and captivating choreography, making it a must-add to your Navratri playlist.

5. Kamariya – Mitron

"Kamariya" showcases Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra’s fantastic dance moves, making it a crowd favourite. Composed by DJ Chetas and sung by Darshan Raval, the song’s catchy tunes are ideal for getting everyone on their feet during the Navratri celebrations.

Additional Bollywood Songs for Your Navratri Playlist

6. Dholida – Loveyatri

Another standout from the movie Loveyatri, this upbeat track is sung by Neha Kakkar, Udit Narayan, Palak Muchhal, and Raja Hasan. Its infectious rhythm and festive vibe make it perfect for a high-energy garba session.

7. Dholi Taro DholBaaje – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This iconic garba song, featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, remains timeless for Navratri. Sung by Karsan Sargathiya, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Vinod Rathod, "Dholi Taro" continues to be a must-play for any traditional garba night.

8. Sun Sajni – Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performed by Meet Bros, Parampara Thakur, and Piyush Mehroliyaa, "Sun Sajni" has the ideal festive rhythm. Picturized on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, this track adds a contemporary touch to your Navratri celebrations while keeping the festive spirit intact.

Bollywood offers a wide array of dandiya and garba tracks that perfectly capture the essence of Navratri. These songs not only infuse energy into the festival but also blend tradition with modern beats, ensuring that your Navratri 2024 celebrations are filled with joy, dance, and devotion.