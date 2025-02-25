Ramadan 2025: Moon Sighting Dates for India and Saudi Arabia

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, follows the lunar Hijri calendar, which is based on moon phases. Unlike the solar Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is about 10–11 days shorter each year, causing Ramadan to shift annually. The start of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the beginning of fasting and spiritual reflection.

The Ritual of Moon Sighting

On the evening of the 29th day of Shabaan, the month preceding Ramadan, moon sighters across the world search the western horizon for the first sliver of the new moon. In Saudi Arabia, the Judicial High Court evaluates witness testimonies before making an official declaration of Ramadan’s commencement. Typically, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and some Western nations spot the crescent first, while South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh observe it a day later.

When Will Ramadan 2025 Begin?

In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon is expected to be visible on the evening of Friday, February 28, 2025, which corresponds to 29 Shabaan 1446 AH. If confirmed, Ramadan will begin on Saturday, March 1, 2025. If not sighted, fasting will start on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

For South Asian nations such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the moon sighting is expected on Saturday, March 1, 2025. If the crescent is observed, fasting will commence on Sunday, March 2, 2025; otherwise, Ramadan will begin on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The Spiritual Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is more than just fasting—it is a period of devotion, reflection, and self-discipline. Muslims believe that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) during this sacred month. It serves as a time for deepening faith, practicing gratitude, and strengthening bonds within families and communities through Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of fast at sunset).

A Global Spirit of Faith and Unity

Though different countries may observe the crescent on varying days, the spirit of Ramadan remains unchanged. It is a time of prayer, forgiveness, and self-improvement. As Muslims worldwide look to the skies in anticipation, they embrace a journey of spiritual renewal, unity, and profound blessings.