Spirituality and the truth of life and other world

There is a very powerful spiritual force behind life and death. As in today's time, everyone wants to know what the secret of the other world is, but till date no one has been able to find it. It is followed by a supernatural power, which controls everything from a small particle to the vast universe, whether it is our emotions or our ways of expressing them, like laughing in happiness, crying in sorrow, etc.

But there is a supernatural power that binds us all together: the power to merge into God's spiritual practice, which will lead us to salvation regardless of how much wealth, wealth, and comfort we have in this world, so that we can have peace, that devotion to God, that feeling that we get by taking refuge in him, not in any luxuries of this world!

As scientists have also believed, there is some positive energy, just as there is negative energy in this world, as if the mind is controlling everything!

As I have experienced myself, when something has to happen, God creates such a game that a person gets trapped in it, or such a veil is put on the eyes of the mind that despite everything in front, they can't even see anything around them.

That's why whatever is there today, there was nothing yesterday, and there is nothing to know about yesterday, so one should live freely and always be happy and share happiness with others. In today's time, our health is everything, so take care of our own health. Well, there are some ways in which one can improve their lifestyle and be happy, such as; waking up early every morning, doing yoga, meditating, spending time with family, working one meal with the whole family, talking about your daily routine, like how was your day today, or what did the family members do today, once a month, from work to work, going out with everyone, or taking everyone on a picnic. The most important thing is to take some time for yourselves so that you can look within yourselves and reflect, which awakens your confidence and you can be ready to face every difficulty in life.

Ending with these lines

In the end, the only person who stays with us is the one who loves us selflessly and unconditionally. Secondly, this life and death are just a sham. No one can go to the other world while alive and in senses, and no one can tell after merging into the panchtatva.