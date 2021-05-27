Sun screen defends the skin from damaging ultraviolet rays by forming a protective barrier – used properly, sun screen can help prevent skin cancer. Exposure to the sun also damages the skin and can worsen signs of ageing, so wearing sun screen will also keep your skin looking younger.



Use Sun Screen Day as a reminder to make sure you are properly protecting yourself from the sun, such as by keeping out of the rays at the hottest time of the day (11 am – 2 pm), drinking plenty of liquids and, of course, wearing sun screen!

Of course, Sun Screen Day has been designed to make sure that people are aware of the importance of wearing sun screen. Sunburn can increase your risk of skin cancer, and so it is imperative that everyone recognises just how pivotal it is to wear sun screen. One of the biggest problems is that a lot of people feel that this is something that they only need to concern themselves with when they go on vacation. However, this could not be further from the truth. After all, even when the weather is cold outside, the sun is still shining, even if you cannot feel it on your skin, and so it can always cause damage. This is why it is vital to make wearing sun screen part of your daily routine. It is also why it is imperative to have a day whereby we educate people about sun screen and why it is important. In fact, a lot of people believe that if they have a tan, they are going to be protected from the harmful effects of the sun. Again, this is not the case.

If you are to protect yourself and use sun screen correctly, you need to make sure that you understand SPF and star ratings. SPF stands for sun protection factor. This is a measure of the amount of UVB – ultraviolet B radiation – protection that you are going to get from the product in question. SPFs are rated on a scale of two to 50+, with the latter offering the strongest level of protection. For the amount of UVA – ultraviolet A radiation – protection that sunscreen offers, you are going to need to look at the star rating. The more stars, the better protection. These are two of the most critical factors that you need to consider when you are purchasing sun sc