Taj Mahal Replicas that Exist in India

Taj Mahal is known as the symbol of love and it was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife, Mumtaz.

To build this famous monument, it took 22 years and it is one of 7 wonders of the world. Not one, but multiple replicas of Taj Mahal exist in different parts of India.

Bibi ka Maqbara

Bibi ka Maqbara was built in the 1651-61. This monument is also referred as Taj of the Deccan, this was built by the prince who is the eldest son of Aurangzeb in memory of his beloved mother, Dilras Banu Begum. This monument is strikingly similar to Taj Mahal and interestingly it was made by the son of the Ustad Ahmad Lahauri, principal architect of Taj Mahal.

Mini Taj Mahal

This one does not match up with the original Taj Mahal in beauty but the emotions are the same. Situated in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, this was made by Faizul Hasan Qadri, a postal worker in the year, 2011 in the memory of his wife, who died of cancer, Qadri spent all his savings and family heirloom in an attempt to make a Taj Mahal for his wife.

Shahzadi ka Maqbara

Situated within the Chota imambara complex of Lucknow, Shahzadi ka Maqbara was built In the year 1660.it was made in the memory of the daughter of the third emperor of Awadh, Princess Zinat Asiya. It is much smaller than the original one and also it is'nt made of marble rather it is made of bricks and layered with chaste white plaster.

Taj Mahal, Banglalore

Yes, you have read it right, Bangalore also has it own Taj Mahal. It was built in the year, 2015 by Malaysian artist Sekar, not many people know about it but it is worth a visit.

Humanyun's Tomb

This monument is older than the Taj Mahal and it is believed that Taj Mahal's structure was inspired by this monument. Situated in New Delhi, it was built by Akbar in red sandstone.

Black Taj Mahal

Black Taj Mahal or Kaala Taj Mahal was going to be built opposite the original Taj Mahal. It is stated that Shah Jahan wanted to build his own tomb in the Black Taj. Ruins of blackened marble can be found in moonlight Garden, Mahtab Bagh.